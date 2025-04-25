The Grand COMPUTEX 2025 (May 20-23) All Set to Explode, Displaying Cutting-Edge Technologies in AI & Robotics, Next-Gen Tech, and Future Mobility

- Advertisement -

COMPUTEX 2025 will take place from May 20 to May 23 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Halls 1 and 2. COMPUTEX 2025 as a leading global exhibition for AIoT and startups show, themes “AI Next” and focuses on three key topics: AI & Robotics, Next-Gen Tech, and Future Mobility. The grand show is being organized by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA). There will be 1,400 exhibitors from 27 countries or regions.

Unique Show Features: Thought Leadership; Innovative Product Launches; Business Networking Hub; Startup Ecosystem.

World-renowned technology leaders from NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), MediaTek, and NXP will deliver keynote addresses, unveiling the latest technology breakthroughs and industrial trends. Registration for COMPUTEX Keynote is now open. Business professionals are encouraged to register online.

Keynote Speaker Highlights:

• Mr. Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, will outline the latest advancements and breakthroughs in AI and accelerated computing technologies.

• Mr. Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm, will share his vision of the transformative impact of AI on device experiences and ecosystems.

• Mr. Young Liu, Chairman & CEO of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), will share the vision behind the group’s transformation driven by three core platforms – Smart Manufacturing, Smart EV, and Smart City – as well as the role of robotics in the factories of the future.

• Dr. Rick Tsai, Vice Chairman and CEO of MediaTek, will discuss AI vision from edge to cloud, and how high-performance, power-efficient chipsets are shaping our future.

• Mr. Jens Hinrichsen, Executive Vice President of NXP, will explore the essential shift of AI — from cloud-bound AI to truly autonomous future of distributed intelligence at the edge.

COMPUTEX 2025 Forum: Focus on the AI Ecosystem, Unveil the Future Growth Power

The COMPUTEX Forum will take place on May 21 at Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2, 7F, spotlighting the latest developments in AI applications and offering valuable industry perspectives.

Morning Session – ‘Robotics & Edge AI Application’: Industry experts from NVIDIA, Google DeepMind, Texas Instruments, and Advantech will discuss how AI and robotics are creating transformative business opportunities.

The afternoon sessions will focus on practical experiences in implementing generative AI, as well as strategies for building energy-efficient and high-performance data centers:

Afternoon I – ‘Generative AI Next’: Leading companies such as Arm, Intel, Adobe, and Cadence will share real-world applications and emerging innovations in generative AI.

Afternoon II – ‘Datacenter Solution’: Key players including bp Castrol, Infineon, Seagate, Schneider Electric, and Compal will explore the development of high-performance, energy-efficient data center infrastructures to meet increasing AI workloads.

AI NEXT to be the Theme of COMPUTEX 2025, Focusing on 4 Major Trends: AI Computing, Smart Mobility, Advanced Connectivity, and Green Energy & Sustainability

TCA stated that the theme of COMPUTEX 2025 is AI NEXT which will focus on 4 major trends: AI Computing, Smart Mobility, Advanced Connectivity, and Green Energy & Sustainability. Responding to the demands of the global economic development trends, COMPUTEX aims to position itself as one of the most important B2B ICT platforms for the global AI application supply chain, including: AI servers, AI PCs, high performance computing (HPC), smart cockpits, EVs, 5G private networks, B5G communications, 6G technologies, satellite communications, space technology, information security controls, and more.

COMPUTEX 2025 Includes AI Service Technology Area

According to an IDC report titled Worldwide AI and Generative AI Spending Guide, 2024 V2, the current global AI market is valued at nearly USD 235 billion and is projected to reach USD 631 billion by 2028. The 3 leading industries in AI spending are: Software and Information Services, Banking, and Retail which are projected to contribute approximately USD 89.6 billion or 38% of the total AI spending in 2024.

TCA stated that leveraging the rapid growth of the global AI computing demand, COMPUTEX 2025 has added an AI Service Technology Area to assist local and international companies develop global AI services, AI data centers, Generative AI (GenAI) computing, large language model (LLM) training, Edge AI, and other enterprise AI procurement needs.

COMPUTEX 2025 Introduces a new Robotics & Drones Area

According to a report by Precedence Research titled Service Robotics Market Size, Share, and Trends 2024 to 2034, the global robotics market reached USD 47.27 billion in 2023 which will grow to USD 54.51 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 212.77 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 15% between 2024 and 2034.

The rise in the application of industrial robotics (including robot arms), the significant growth of service robots, diversified drones and UGV applications, and to mitigate the impact of the aging global population; COMPUTEX 2025 will include a new Robotics & Drones Area. The area aims to assist the exhibitors in expanding their business opportunities with robotics, drones, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), automated guided vehicles (AGVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), and etc. in various fields including manufacturing, logistics, retail, medical, home, and more. The area will also promote cross-technology cooperation with 4G, 5G, private 5G networks, and other telecommunication services to provide a more comprehensive & diversified robot & drone landing applications.

Exhibitors’ Countries and Regions (2025): Australia, Belgium, Cayman Islands, China, Côte d’Ivoire, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Singapore, Slovenia, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates.

INNOVEX Key Participants (tentative): Commercial Office of Brazil, Business France, Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei, Flanders Investment and Trade-Taipei, Investment NSW (Australia), Japan External Trade Organization, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Garage+, Keelung City Government Department of Economic Affairs, StarFab, NTPC Digibase, Business Incubation Center, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, Small and Medium Enterprise and Startup Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Industrial Technology Research Institute, IAPS Tech Startup Accelerator, Taipei Exchange, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology.

Key Participants in the COMPUTEX 2025: Acer, Adata, Advantech, Asrock, Asus, AURAS, BenQ, CHAINTECH, Chenbro, Delta, ECS, G.Skill, GIGABYTE, Hon Hai, Innodisk, Intel, Inventec, KIOXIA, LITEON, MediaTek, MSI, NVIDIA, MiTAC, PEGATRON, PGW, QCT, Realtek, SAMSUNG, Silicon Power, Supermicro, Team, Thermaltake, Transcend, TREND, Vertiv, Wiwynn, YUAN High-Tech and more.

Exhibit Areas: Advanced Communication & Networking; AI Service Technology; Components & Battery Energy Storage; Consumer Electronic Accessories; Gaming; Industrial IoT & Embedded Systems; InnoVEX; Intelligent Business Solutions; International Exhibitors Area; Robotics & Drones; Semiconductors & Hospitality Suites; Smart Mobility; Storage & Management Solutions; System Integration Solutions.

Events: Global Press Conference; Opening Ceremony; COMPUTEX Keynote; COMPUTEX Forum; Guided Tour; New Product Launch; Startup Pitches & Demos; Procurement Meetings; ESG GO Initiative; and Tech’em High (Happy Hour).

