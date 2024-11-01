The Gaming Legend Continues — AMD Introduces Next-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Processor

- Advertisement -

AMD unveiled new desktop computing products, delivering enhanced performance for gamers. The lineup features the new AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D Desktop processor, based on the “Zen 5” architecture and utilizing 2nd Gen AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology.

With the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, AMD has re-engineered its cutting-edge on-chip memory solution with 2nd Gen AMD 3D V-Cache technology. The 64MB cache memory has been relocated below the processor, which puts the core complex die (CCD) closer to the cooling solution to help keep the “Zen 5” cores cooler, delivering high clock rates and providing up to an average 8% gaming performance improvement compared to our last-gen generation and up to an average 20% faster than the competition. This revolutionary change in placement allows for extreme overclocking of the processor. It’s the first X3D processor to be fully unlocked, empowering enthusiasts and gamers to push its performance to new limits.

Mr. Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager, computing and graphics, AMD

“We continue to push the boundaries of performance and innovation in desktop computing, delivering solutions that exceed the needs of gamers and creators alike,” said Mr. Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager, computing and graphics, AMD. “With the introduction of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, built on our advanced ‘Zen 5’ architecture, we are elevating gaming performance like never before. Featuring innovative 2nd AMD Gen 3D V-Cache technology, this processor reflects our commitment to excellence and our ability to innovate in ways that redefine the industry.”

Delivering Performance for Gamers

Combined with the advanced “Zen 5” processor architecture, the AMD 3D V-Cache technology works to attain the highest processor gaming performance on the market. While the generational uplift in average FPS is about 8%, many games such as Star Wars Outlaws will experience double-digit percentage improvements generationally. What’s more, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor can demonstrate substantial generational improvements in minimum frame rates even when average frame rates are similar, providing the user with an experience that feels smoother, with less stutter – for instance, in The Last Of Us: Part 1, where the Ryzen 7 9800X3D has a similar average frame rate compared to the competition, but a 31% higher 1% low frame rate.

Introducing the Ryzen 7 9800X3D Desktop Processor

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the ultimate solution for the PC gaming market, with eight high-performance “Zen 5” processor cores and 16 processing threads ready to make quick work of gaming and productivity tasks. 4.7 GHz base clock speed is combined with a 5.2 GHz max boost clock, and these represent the highest clock speeds ever on an X3D chiplet. A hearty 120W TDP and its huge 104MB of total cache provides the processor with the power it needs to perform.

Model Cores / Threads Boost6 / Base Frequency Total Cache TDP SEP (USD) AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 8C/16T Up to 5.2 / 4.7 GHz 104MB 120W $479

Partnering with Game Developers

Mr. William Gahagan, senior director, global partnerships at Activision.

“We’re thrilled to team up with AMD as the exclusive CPU, GPU, and APU partner for Call of Duty. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor’s exceptional performance and efficiency will elevate the gaming experience to new heights, ensuring our players enjoy unparalleled gameplay. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Call of Duty and AMD, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together,” said Mr. William Gahagan, senior director, global partnerships at Activision.

Mr. Tim Willits, chief creative officer, Saber Interactive

“We’ve been so thrilled to collaborate with AMD on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2,” said Mr. Tim Willits, chief creative officer, Saber Interactive. ” The power and innovation of AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor has allowed us to push the boundaries of what’s possible, delivering an unparalleled gaming experience. Having faster high-performance hardware is always exciting to us because it means we have more power to deliver more innovation, better immersion, and more fun.”

Mr. Szymon Jabłoński, technical director, 11 bit Studios

“Our long-standing partnership with AMD has been instrumental in bringing our most ambitious game design ideas to life,” said Mr. Szymon Jabłoński, technical director, 11 bit Studios. “Without the support of AMD, groundbreaking titles like Frostpunk 2 and the upcoming sci-fi epic The Alters may not have been possible. Now, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor’s power and efficiency allow us to push the boundaries of what is possible in gaming. With AMD as our exclusive CPU, GPU, and APU partner, we can create immersive worlds and intricate gameplay that our players have come to love. We look forward to continuing this journey with AMD and seeing where our combined innovations can take us.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 101