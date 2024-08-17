The Future of Voice Commerce – 5 AI Tech Startups Leading the Way

- Advertisement -

Voice commerce is becoming a disruptive factor in the retail sector as technology advances quickly. Businesses are transforming the way consumers engage with products and services by integrating speech recognition and AI. With the advent of speech-driven transactions, customers can now manage orders, make purchases, and get personalized suggestions with just a few simple voice commands—a convenience that has never been seen before. A new generation of AI tech entrepreneurs is driving innovation in this ever-changing field and expanding the frontiers of voice commerce. These trailblazers are optimizing user experiences and streamlining procurement procedures by utilizing sophisticated algorithms, natural language processing, and machine learning.

Superbot

Based out of Gurugram, Superbot a voice agent utilises artificial intelligence to provide intelligent communication solutions to educational institutions. With the capability to automate 95% of counselling queries faced by educational institutes. The company claims its conversational agent can deliver fast and accurate responses. Serving as a crucial communication bridge, Superbot for Education aims to enable seamless interactions within educational institutions.

Yellow.ai

Bengaluru-based Yellow.ai (Yellow Messenger) is an enterprise AI channel for customer engagement. The proprietary technology enables seamless orchestration between bots, applications, and humans; enabling enterprise-ready implementation for managing HR, Sales and Marketing, Customer Support, and ITSM Automation across industries. Yellow Messenger’s portfolio includes Telephony Smart Assistant, Chat Smart Assistant, WhatsApp for Business Automation, and Omni-Channel Digital Assistant with an integrated engagement suite consisting of AI-enabled ticketing, notifications, user management to drive enterprise adoption. Some of its clients include BYJU, Flipkart, Udaan, 1mg, and TATA Power to name a few.

Saarthi.ai

Founded in 2020, Saarthi is an AI-backed learning management system whose goal is to enable everyone to have access to high-quality education. From K–12 to higher education, they have been offering students, instructors, and schools all over India top-notch educational solutions. Utilizing a cutting-edge technological platform and an accomplished staff of professionals, they have effectively served more than 5,000 schools and ten million students nationwide.

Haptik

Haptik was founded by Aakrit Vaish and Swapan Rajdev, in August 2013. With the aid of intelligent chatbots, provide parents and tutors with seamless parent-tutor collaboration while also providing support for students and engaging learning opportunities. Haptik is an excellent tool that teachers can use to improve their kids’ learning. A smart chatbot solution’s capabilities can make it easier, faster, and more entertaining for students to absorb information and knowledge.

Verloop.io

Verloop.io, the world’s top conversational AI operating system for enterprises, was founded and is led by CEO Gaurav Singh. Businesses may provide their clients with enjoyable support experiences across channels by utilizing Verloop. Unicorns and Fortune 500 businesses in India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States rely on Verloop.io to provide great customer experience at scale. Verloop.io engages staff, instructors, and students across platforms using LLM- and conversational AI-powered solutions. For a better client experience, automate procedures and improve self-service with round-the-clock, real-time support.It provides 24/7 support to the customers.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AI

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 134