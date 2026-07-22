The Future of Projectors & Home Cinema – Redefining Entertainment in Modern Indian Homes – Zebronics

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Zebronics continues to lead India’s technology landscape with innovative products spanning IT, gaming, audio, lifestyle, and surveillance segments. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Rajesh Doshi, Director & Co-Founder, Zebronics, shares insights on evolving home entertainment trends, projector innovation, connectivity advancements.

Why do you think consumers are now spending more time and money upgrading their home entertainment setups?

Consumers today are investing more time and money in upgrading their home entertainment setups as entertainment has evolved from an occasional activity to an integral part of everyday life. The rise of hybrid lifestyles, coupled with the growing popularity of OTT platforms, gaming, and live sports, has significantly increased the demand for immersive audio-visual experiences at home. At the same time, advanced technologies such as Dolby, 4K displays, and wireless connectivity have become more accessible and affordable to a wider audience. As consumers seek greater value, convenience, and premium experiences within their homes, we are witnessing a strong trend towards upgrading TVs, soundbars, speakers, and connected entertainment ecosystems.

In your opinion, what defines a great home entertainment experience today beyond just watching content?

Home entertainment experience today extends far beyond simply watching content. Consumers increasingly seek a seamless blend of stunning visuals, immersive audio, smart connectivity, and effortless usability. Whether it’s the excitement of a live football or cricket match, the cinematic impact of a blockbuster movie, or the precision and responsiveness required for gaming, the overall experience has become paramount. Integration with smart devices and seamless access to content across multiple platforms are now essential expectations. Ultimately, a truly exceptional home entertainment setup combines comfort, convenience, and immersive technology to create engaging and memorable experiences for the entire family.

How has content consumption through OTT platforms, gaming, and live sports influenced the projector category?

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing immersive, large-screen experiences for movies, sports, and gaming. Home projectors enable screen sizes of 100 to 150 inches, offering a cinematic experience that traditional TVs struggle to match within reasonable budgets. The global expansion of OTT platforms has fundamentally changed content consumption habits. High-definition and 4K streaming content increases the appeal of large-format displays, directly boosting demand for home projectors. Apart from these, the innovations in LED, laser, and hybrid light sources have improved brightness, color accuracy, energy efficiency, and lifespan. These advancements have reduced maintenance costs and enhanced overall user experience.

In terms of connectivity, how are modern projectors evolving to meet user expectations?

It has become more evident in the past few years that projectors that fit effortlessly in the users’ digital ecosystem is a major green flag. Faster wireless transmissions, casting, and multi-ports for USB/HDMI have become bare essentials in the projector milieu. New connectivity options like multiple HDMI ports, including ARC, are becoming more common, along with wireless audio connectivity for speakers. In today’s time of OTT platforms and online video streaming, a fast and stable wifi connection has also become essential. Instant pairing with devices and streaming without technical hurdles, giving a truly plug-and-play setup, is an instant hit and a major decisive point now.

How is Zebronics approaching innovation while balancing premium experiences with affordability for Indian consumers?

At Zebronics, our approach has always been centered around democratizing technology and making advanced experiences more accessible to a wider audience. We are continuously focused on introducing products that combine smart innovation, immersive performance, modern aesthetics, and user-friendly experiences while maintaining strong value positioning for Indian consumers. Consumer expectations are also evolving, with increasing demand for 4K resolution and theatre-like entertainment experiences at home. With products like the Google TV-enabled Zeb-PixaPlay 77G, we are bringing together smart entertainment, seamless access to OTT platforms, and immersive large-screen viewing experiences for modern Indian homes. Advancements in display and laser technologies are making these premium experiences more accessible, aligning perfectly with our vision of delivering “Premium for the Masses” while staying “Always Ahead” in bringing meaningful technology innovations to consumers.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Zebronics

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