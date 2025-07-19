The CP PLUS CP-UNC – DA41L3C-D-Q IlluMax Series – 4MP Network IR Dome Camera Ideal for Indoor and Outdoor Use

- Advertisement -

The CP-UNC-DA41L3C-D-Q4MP IP dome camera featuring dual light and two-way audio designed for both indoor and outdoor use, with a 30-meter IR range and a 30-meter warm light range, supports H.265 and H.264 encoding, and offers features like WDR (120dB), Day/Night (ICR), 3D DNR, and ROI. It is also IP67 rated for weather resistance and supports PoE (Power over Ethernet). The camera uses a 1/2.9” 4MP PS CMOS image sensor, capable of capturing 4MP resolution (2688 × 1520 or 2560 × 1440) at 25/30fps. It features both IR and warm light for enhanced night vision capabilities, with both ranges extending up to 30 meters.

The CP Plus CP-UNC-DA41L3C-D-Q 4MP Network IR Dome Camera includes Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) for balanced images in challenging lighting, Day/Night (ICR) for switching between color and black & white modes, 3D DNR for noise reduction, ROI (Region of Interest) for focusing on specific areas, and other features like AWB, AGC, BLC, and HLC.

SPECIFICATIONS:

• 1/2.9” 4MP PS CMOS Image Sensor (0.8758 centimeters)

• Max. 4MP (2688 × 1520) @1-25/30fps/ (2560 × 1440) @1-25/30

• Instastream, H.265, H.264, H.264H, H.264B, MJPEG

• Support Triple stream

• WDR (120dB), Day/Night (ICR), 3D NR, AWB, AGC, BLC, HLC, digital

• watermarking

• 3.6mm fixed Lens

• Support Built-in Mic

• IR Range of 30 m, IP67, PoE

Launched by Aditya Infotech Limited over 18 years ago, CP PLUS is India’s leading surveillance brand with the most extensive portfolio – offering a range of products & services to meet the varied needs of government, commercial, residential, & industrial customers. Proudly aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the CP PLUS manufacturing facility is the largest in India. With the largest range of STQC-Certified products in the industry and a sprawling network of over 30,000 partners, 1800+ System Integrators, and 40+ Branches & RMA Centers spanning every corner of the country, CP PLUS brings cutting-edge surveillance closer to Indians everywhere.

