The Cloud Communication Platform MyOperator Launches Heyo – a Digital phone line for SMBs

Leading cloud communication company MyOperator launched Heyo Phone, India’s first digital phone line for small and medium businesses. The digital phone connection will help Small and Medium-sized Businesses manage their customer interactions, and improve their customer call + WhatsApp chat experience through a single business number. While MyOperator provides a full-stack communication platform (CPAAS) to 10000+ businesses including Lenskart, Apollo, PWC, Wow! Momo, E&Y, Amazon, Heyo aims to make communication simple for Small and Medium Business, professionalise their customer experience, and empower small and mid-market retailers, traders as well as freelancers.

Heyo has been launched with the objective of digitizing customer engagement and commerce for India’s 65 Million+ small and medium businesses. Offering one number and a single dashboard to manage all customer calls and chats, Heyo aims to help SMEs boost customer interactions and convert every conversation to a business opportunity. A business the owner can activate his Heyo number in less than a minute with digital Aadhar verification, link all his staff, connect WhatsApp and launch a full-fledged customer engagement platform. All on his smart-phone and at a price that he can afford.

The Small and Medium Business communication market in India alone makes up to $4 billion, whereas globally it is a $40Bn market. As a first-mover, Heyo aims to disrupt the market while delivering on its mission of digitizing the businesses of Bharat. MyOperator became the chosen platform for PM Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat”.

Mr. Ankit Jain, CEO & Co-founder of Heyo Phone

Ankit Jain, CEO & Co-founder of Heyo Phone, said, “We launched Heyo Phone with the belief that each customer call is a potential business opportunity. We want small and medium businesses to have equal tools as a large business or an MNCs. For that purpose, we wanted to digitize phone systems with cost-effective technology. This will not only help business owners to monitor their customer interactions effectively, but also ensure that no prospect is missed out on. This is India’s techade and Heyo is the tech every business in Bharat needs.”

