The Best Gaming Mice in India

There being many types of gaming mice available in the market, picking the right gaming mice for your requirements could be a challenge. Here are some important features of the gaming mouse and tips that can help you to pick the right mouse that suits your needs. As time goes by you get mice with more advanced features, so keep track of the changing trends in the market.

Specifications & Features: The features to kept in mind while searching for the best gaming mouse are; sensor, DPI, poll rate, build type and size, angle snapping, programmable buttons, wired/wireless, and weight customization.

Customer Reviews & Complaints: Customer reviews and complaints are invaluable sources of feedback. They shed light on the product’s correct usage and help surface issues with the products for the potential buyers. We have thus listed the best gaming mice with the best ratings and reviews.

Play Style: The type of game you play will ultimately decide the features of the mouse you require. For example, MMO and RTS gamers require additional buttons in the mouse that can be used for quick tracking and accuracy. Therefore, we have listed different types of mice supporting different games.

Connectivity Technology: The modern mice use optical sensors that have no moving parts and are cordless, relying on short-range radio communication with the system. The input is transferred through the typically cabled mice that use a thin electrical cord terminating in a standard connector, such as PS/2, ADB, etc. Thus, we have listed the mouse with the latest connectivity technologies.

Warranty: Warranty is a guarantee which is provided by the manufacturers on the product. It plays an important role for giving you peace of mind knowing that you’ll have to face negligible repair costs in the future.

The average battery life of these wireless gaming mice is around 20-30 hours, depending on usage and settings. Most gaming mice have adjustable DPI settings for personalized sensitivity and are compatible with both Mac and PC systems, offering versatile use. They also have customizable buttons for personalized gaming experiences.

Best Gaming Mice:

Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE

The Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE is a versatile wireless gaming mouse with a comfortable grip and advanced features. Equipped with a PixArt PMW3391 sensor, it offers up to 18,000 DPI sensitivity and customizable lighting. Its Qi wireless charging.

Ant Esports GM320 RGB Optical Wired Gaming Mouse

With a high 12800 DPI optical gaming sensor, full RGB lighting, 8 programmable buttons and comfortable ergonomic design, this mouse packs an impressive feature-set at a mid-range price point. Its adjustable weights, braided cable and grippy textures provide a premium feel.

BenQ ZOWIE EC2 Gaming Mouse

The BenQ ZOWIE EC2 is a professional-grade gaming mouse primarily focused on competitive gaming. With its ergonomic design, plug-and-play functionality, and 3360 optical sensor, it delivers exceptional accuracy and responsiveness. The EC2’s simplicity and performance make it a favorite among esports enthusiasts.

Asus TUF-GAMING-M4-AIR PTFE Lightweight Wired Gaming Mouse

This Lightweight Wired Gaming Mouse is a premium quality product from Asus. Moglix is a well-known ecommerce platform for qualitative range of Gaming Accessories. All Asus TUF-GAMING-M4-AIR PTFE Lightweight Wired Gaming Mouse are manufactured by using quality assured material and advanced techniques, which make them up to the standard in this highly challenging field. The materials utilized to manufacture Asus TUFGAMING-M4-AIR PTFE Lightweight Wired Gaming Mouse, are sourced from the most reliable and official vendors, chosen after performing detailed market surveys. Asus products are widely acknowledged in the market for their high quality.

Zebronics Transformer-M with a High-Performance Gold-Plated USB Mouse

This gaming mouse features a high-performance gold-plated USB connector for stable signal transmission. With 6 fully programmable buttons, multi-color LED lights and a high-resolution 3600 DPI optical sensor, it provides good customization and performance for the price. The DPI switch allows on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed is a wireless version of the beloved G502 gaming mouse. It boasts Logitech’s HERO 25K sensor for precise tracking, customizable weight tuning, and adjustable scroll wheel resistance. It also provides 11 programmable buttons and onboard memory profiles for storing various game settings.

Razer DeathAdder Essential Wired Gaming Mouse

With its iconic ergonomic shape made popular over years of gaming, the Razer DeathAdder Essential provides comfortable extended gameplay with its 6400 DPI optical sensor, mechanical switches and simple green LED lighting in a focused package. The textured rubber side grips contribute excellent control.

Enter Grenade Gaming Mouse

It comes with 6 programmable buttons, lightweight and up to 3200 DPI for Windows PC Gamers.

Specifications:

• LED Backlight, Stunning Gaming Experience

• 4 Adjustable DPI Level & 6 Programmable Buttons

• Comfortable & Right Size

• Direct Plug & Play

• Widely compatible and game ready

HyperX Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse

The HyperX Pulsefire Raid is a feature-rich gaming mouse designed for MMO and MOBA enthusiasts. With its 11 programmable buttons, PixArt PMW3389 sensor, and comfortable grip, it allows for efficient gameplay and customization. The durable build quality and reliable performance of the Pulsefire Raid make it great for long gaming sessions.

Lenovo Legion M200 RGB Gaming Mouse

This gaming mouse is designed for the beginners and amateur PC gamers. With a comfortable ambidextrous design, it is affordable but offers uncompromising functionality and performance. The Legion M200 features a 5-button design, up to 2400 DPI with 4 levels DPI switch, 7-colour circulating-backlight and a braided cable. It is easy to use and set up without any extra complicated software. It has adjustable 4 level DPI setting; 500 fps frame rate; 76.20cms (30) per second maximum movement speed; 7-colour circulating backlight.

In a Nutshell

To find the perfect wireless gaming mouse, focus on ergonomic design for comfort, adjustable DPI for sensitivity control, and long battery life. Consider models with programmable buttons for customization, a reliable sensor for precision, low latency for responsiveness, and compatibility with your gaming setup. Read reviews and compare features for the best performance and value. We hope our list of the best gaming mouse in India will help you to narrow down your search. If any mouse fits perfectly per your requirement, cross-check the specifications and make a judgment.

