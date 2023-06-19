The Best Gaming Laptops in India under Rs. 2 Lakhs

- Advertisement - -

Gaming laptops are not the ones you can select randomly. How will you choose which one suits your requirement? It depends on what kind of games you play, what duration you spend playing games, how much storage capacity you require in your gaming laptop, and so on. These are the questions professional gamers should answer themselves while selecting a suitable gaming laptop. Now, let us take a look at the factors one has to weigh before selecting a gaming laptop. Here’s a quick insight into the factors you need to know while selecting a laptop.

GPU: The predominant factor that rules a gaming laptop is the GPU (Graphic Processor Unit), which is a major aspect on which a lot of games depend. A good GPU selection ensures that your gaming laptop will operate at high settings for a good time span.

The Delicate Balance between Resolution and Speed: It usually happens that the gaming laptop you have chosen on the basis of incredible resolution has a less processing speed and vice versa. For instance, some of the fastest displays (360 Hz refresh rate) are only able to give out up to 1920 x 1080 resolution. This means that gaming laptops with 4K panels come at a lower refresh speed. So, be very wise and clear about what you require.

Keyboard: Gamers always prefer to have a top-notch gaming keyboard along with a laptop, because prolonged gaming and rough usage might hamper the in-built keyboard of a gaming laptop. Along with this, the best gaming laptops in India also come up with some unparalleled gaming keyboards that generally have features like RGB lighting, robust keys, and appealing designs. So, selecting a gaming keyboard along with a nice gaming mouse is quite essential.

Constant Upgrades: Upgrade the memory storage of your gaming laptop as per your changing requirements with time. It is also important to see whether your gaming laptop allows memory expansion or not.

Battery Life: This becomes another paramount factor while searching for the best gaming laptop in India. Most professional or passionate gamers love to spend hours playing their favorite games. This means that if your gaming laptop has a low battery life, it will be a big game spoiler.

Are gaming laptops goog for everyday use? Yes! Because best gaming laptops come with high specifications, these can be easily used for other purposes.

Which SSD is best for laptop? Some of the best laptops in India utilize the following SSDs available online: Samsung 990 Pro; WD Black SN850X; Kingston KC3000; Crucial P3; WD Black SN850X; and Crucial P5 Plus

What is the max life of a gaming laptop? Typically, it depends on the usage, however, on an average, the best gaming laptops in India last for good 5 years.

The best size of the laptop for gaming: Talking about the screen size, a 15 inch or more gaming laptop is sufficient enough.

Does SSD improve gaming? Yes, owing to their capability to operate without moving parts, SSDs helps in swifter game launching and level loading.

The good RAM size for gaming laptops: Since more than 90% of games demand a maximum of 16 GB RAM, it is good enough. However, there’re 32 GB RAM laptops also available for sophisticated requirements.

If you are one of those smart gamers who want to first explore the list of best gaming laptops in India and then go for the purchase, the below-listed options are ideal for you. These awesome gaming laptops are known for their superb refresh rate, high-processing power, stupendous cooling capacity, exceptional battery life, and reliable performance. Below we listed the best gaming laptops under Rs. 2 lakhs.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 16” (40.64cm)

With its powerful AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16MB L3 cache, and 8 cores and 16 threads, this laptop is capable of handling heavy workloads with ease, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is a high-performance laptop is designed for gamers and power users who demand the best hardware. The laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home and MS Office Home and Student 2021. The 80Wh battery offers up to 6 hours of battery life and supports Rapid Charge Pro, which can charge the battery up to 60% in just 30 minutes. The laptop also comes with a 720p HD camera with a physical kill switch for 100% privacy protection, and integrated dual-array microphones.

One of the highlights of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is its 16-inch QHD (2560×1600) Dolby Vision display. The IPS panel offers a high refresh rate of 165 Hz, making it ideal for fast-paced gaming and smooth graphics. The display is anti-glare and has a peak brightness of 500 nits, making it easy to use even in bright environments. Additionally, the display covers a 100% sRGB color gamut and supports Dolby Vision, ensuring a rich and vibrant viewing experience. The Legion 5 Pro also comes with 32GB of DDR5-4800 RAM and a 1TB SSD, providing ample storage and lightning-fast data transfer speeds. Connectivity options include WiFi 6 11ax (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.1, ensuring fast and reliable wireless connectivity.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is backed by the powerful Intel Core i7-13700HX processor and is available with the 16 inch display (IPS technology). Exhibiting an impressive contrast ratio of 16:10, this Acer gaming laptop gives out a wide viewing angle of 176 degrees and is known for its ultra-slim design. Available with a 16 GB RAM and a screen size of 16 inches, this Acer gaming laptop has a high brightness level of 400 nits.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022), 14.0-inch (35.56 cm) FHD+ 16:10

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Mobile Processor, which is an 8-core/16-thread processor with a base clock speed of 3.3 GHz and a max boost clock speed of up to 4.9 GHz. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is a high-performance gaming laptop designed for gamers who are looking for a portable gaming machine that can handle the most demanding games. One of the standout features of the laptop is the ability to play over 100 high-quality PC games, plus new and upcoming blockbusters on day one like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Age of Empires IV with your new G513RS-HQ024WS and one month of Game Pass-including EA Play. With new games added all the time, there’s always something new to play. The laptop also comes with 16GB (8GB onboard + 8GB SO-DIMM) DDR5-4800MHz RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage, providing plenty of space for your favorite games and other files. The laptop features a dedicated AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card with 8GB VRAM and ROG Boost, which can boost the GPU’s power up to 100W(SmartShift) for even better gaming performance. The display is a 14-inch (35.56 cm) QHD+ 16:10 anti-glare display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, sRGB of 100%, and Adaptive-Sync. This display is perfect for gamers who want a smooth and immersive gaming experience.

Fujitsu CH Intel Evo Core i5 11th Gen Gaming Laptop

Fujitsu comes up with this superior i5 laptop that comes in brown color. Available with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD, this Fujitsu gaming laptop comes with a preloaded MS Office Home and Student 2021. Moreover, this gaming laptop has a screen size of 13.3 inches and is versed with stereo speakers & 4 digital mics. This gaming laptop gives out an amazing resolution of 1080p and is appreciated for its wireless communication technology. With a processing speed ranging between 2.4 GHz and 4.2 GHz, this gaming laptop is a sure-shot winner in the list.

MSI Katana 15, Intel 13th Gen. i7-13620H, 44CM FHD 144Hz

The MSI Katana 15 is a high-performance gaming laptop designed for gamers who want to take their gaming experience to the next level. With a powerful 13th Generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor, this laptop can handle even the most demanding games and applications. The processor has a clock speed of up to 4.9GHz, which means you can enjoy smooth and seamless gaming without any lag or stutter. The laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home, which provides a modern and intuitive interface for users. It also comes with MSI Center, which is a comprehensive software suite that lets you optimize your system’s performance and customize your gaming experience.

The MSI Katana 15 has a 44CM Full HD (1920×1080) IPS-level panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz, which provides a smooth and immersive visual experience. The display has a 45% NTSC color gamut, which means you can expect vibrant and accurate colors while gaming or watching movies. The laptop has 16GBx2 DDR5 dual-channel RAM and a 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD for storage. The high-speed RAM ensures that the laptop can handle multiple applications and games at the same time without any slowdown. The SSD provides lightning-fast boot times and quick game loading times, which means you can spend more time gaming and less time waiting for games to load.

HP OMEN-12th Gen Intel Core i7 16.1-inch (40.9 cm) QHD Gaming

The HP OMEN laptop is a powerful machine that is perfect for gamers and professionals alike. With its Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16 GB of DDR5-4800 MHz RAM, and 1 TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD, this laptop is capable of handling demanding tasks with ease. And with support for up to 32 GB of RAM, you can be sure that this laptop will be able to keep up with your needs for years to come. The HP OMEN laptop also features a stunning 16.1-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440, a 165 Hz refresh rate, and a 3 ms response time. With its IPS panel, micro-edge design, and anti-glare coating, this display is perfect for gaming, content creation, and anything else you can throw at it. And with 100% sRGB coverage and Low Blue Light technology, you can be sure that your eyes will stay comfortable even during long gaming sessions.

But that’s not all. The HP OMEN laptop also comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU with 8 GB of GDDR6 dedicated memory and NVIDIA Max-Q technology, providing you with the power you need to run the latest games and applications. And with Windows 11 Home 64, Single Language pre-installed, along with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 and a 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass, you can start working and gaming right out of the box.

In terms of connectivity, the HP OMEN laptop has you covered. It comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port with USB4 Type-C, a SuperSpeed USB Type-A port with HP Sleep and Charge, two additional SuperSpeed USB Type-A ports, an RJ-45 port, a headphone/microphone combo jack, an AC smart pin, a Mini DisplayPort, and an HDMI 2.1 port. And with an integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN, Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2), and Bluetooth 5.2 combo, you can be sure that you’ll be able to connect to the internet and other devices no matter where you are.

Dell G15-5520 Gaming Laptop, Intel i9-12900H, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD

The Dell G15-5520 Gaming Laptop is a high-performance laptop designed to deliver the ultimate gaming experience. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch screen size and a Dark Shadow Grey color, which gives it a sleek and modern look. One of the standout features of this laptop is its powerful processor. The Dell G15-5520 is equipped with the Intel Core i9-12900H 12th Generation processor, which boasts 14 cores and can reach speeds of up to 5.00 GHz. This processor is capable of delivering peak performance, making it ideal for demanding tasks like gaming and video editing.

The laptop also comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM memory, which is expandable up to 32 GB. It has a 1TB SSD for storage, which provides ample space for storing your games, movies, and other media files. The Dell G15-5520 also features a dedicated NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3060 graphics card, which has 6GB GDDR6 memory and a TGP of 130W. This graphics card delivers impressive visuals, making games and movies look more realistic and immersive.

The laptop also features a backlit keyboard with orange lighting, which provides an excellent typing experience even in low-light conditions. It comes with the Alienware-inspired improved thermal design that helps prevent the laptop from overheating during extended gaming sessions. The Dell G15-5520 also comes with a range of ports, including HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4/USB-C Display Port Alt-Mode, Headphone/Mic, and RJ45. It runs on the Windows 11 Home operating system and comes with Office H&S 2021 software pre-installed.

GIGABYTE AORUS 5 KE4

The GIGABYTE AORUS 5 KE4 is a powerful laptop that is designed to cater to the needs of gamers and professionals alike. The laptop is packed with features that make it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-performance device that can handle complex applications and demanding games. The AORUS 5 KE4 comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity and Microsoft Office 365 with one-year validity. The laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor with a base frequency of 2.3GHz and a maximum turbo frequency of 4.7GHz. The laptop’s CPU features eight performance cores and four efficient cores, making it an excellent choice for demanding applications.

The AORUS 5 KE4 features a 15.6-inch thin-bezel FHD 1920×1080 IPS-level anti-glare display LCD with a refresh rate of 240Hz. The laptop’s display is perfect for gamers, as it provides a smooth and immersive gaming experience. The laptop also features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU with 6GB GDDR6, making it an excellent choice for running modern games and graphics-intensive applications. The laptop comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, with a maximum capacity of 64GB, and has two M.2 SSD slots that support two NVMe PCIe Gen4 drives. The laptop’s storage options are perfect for anyone looking for fast and reliable storage solutions. The AORUS 5 KE4 has a variety of ports, including one HDMI 2.1, one mini DP 1.4, one USB 3.2 Gen1 (Type-A), one audio combo jack, one RJ45, one DC input, one UHS-II SD Card Reader, one Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C, support Power delivery), and two USB 3.2 Gen1 (Type-A).

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (8th Gen Ci7/ 16GB/ 2TB 256GB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop with a screen size of 15.6 in comes with Windows Operating System installed. The processor in this model is 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q Design Graphics Card. this model has 2 TB HDD and 256 GB SSD. There is 16 GB DDR4 RAM in this laptop which can be upgraded to 32 GB. The highlight of this model is 2 TB + 256 GB Hard Drive Size which is best available in this price range. Along with this, it also has 15.6 in Display Size.

Samsung Odyssey NP800G5M-X01US Laptop (Core i7 7TH Gen/16 GB/1 TB 128 GB ISSD/Windows 10/2 GB)

Samsung Odyssey NP800G5M-X01US Laptop (Core i7 7th Gen/16 GB/1 TB 128 GB SSD/Windows 10/2 GB) is sturdy, full-length, and ergonomically designed with Numeric Keyboard in this laptop will let you work with utmost convenience for a longer time duration. Furthermore, the Samsung Odyssey NP800G5M-X01US Laptop (Core i7 7th Gen/16 GB/1 TB 128 GB SSD/Windows 10/2 GB) is housed with a high-quality Li-Ion that does not heat up or swell. Also, you can work for up to 7 Hrs without worrying about battery drainage. Hence, you can easily carry this lightweight and compact laptop in your backpack while you are going out somewhere.

In a nutshell

When choosing a good laptop, one has to weigh several factors, which include your budget, type of games you want to play, battery power, RAM, right SSDs, thickness and weight of the device, resolution, speed & latency, GPU and so on. Hope the above list will help you to select right laptop for your gaming needs.

