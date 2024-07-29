The Best Chromebooks for Students: Durability, Security, and Ease of Use – ASUS

- Advertisement -

Chromebooks have become increasingly popular among students due to their flexibility, touch screen with enhanced usability, 180-degree opening lid, and robust security features. These seamless PCs satisfy the top requirements of educational universities and institutes like providing a secured learning environment, enhanced instructional impact, and preparing students for the future. With the use of the Titan security chip, Chromebooks offer a top-notch security layer, ensuring data safety and protection against threats. With fast boot times, impressive battery life, and powerful Google AI tools for writing, editing, and ideating, Chromebooks are an excellent alternative to traditional Windows laptops.

They come equipped with a suite of Google apps and even essential softwares like MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, can be added to the experience easily, making them a cost-effective solution for performance, productivity, and portability.

Here’s a list of top Chromebooks perfect for students, offering durability, security, and ease of use:

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402: This is Chromebook Plus option from ASUS and is ideal for students with Intel Core i3 processor, 8 GB LPDDR5 memory, 128 GB UFS storage and a whopping 50Wh Li-Po battery to power the laptop for up to 10-hours (type-C charger). It sports a 14-inch Full HD Antiglare IPS display with 180-degree layflat hinges. Weighing under 1.45 kg, it’s built to withstand daily use with strong military grade durability with MIL-STD 810H certification. The laptop includes Antimicrobial Guard for bacterial protection, a backlit keyboard, and a 5.7-inch large touchpad, ensuring a comfortable and hygienic typing experience. Additionally, it boasts a 1080p camera with Temporal Noise Reduction and Webcam Shield for clear video calls and privacy protection. Connectivity options include multiple I/O ports, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3. Preloaded with the Google Play Store, the CX3402 offers features like Magic Eraser powered by Google Photos AI, HDR effect, and portrait blur.

ASUS Chromebook CM1402C2MA This is a stylish and power efficient Chromebook from ASUS with a 14-inch FHD Antiglare display and a 180-degree layflat hinge. Powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520 octa-core processor, 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and a battery life of up to 15-hours (45W Type-C charging), this dynamic laptop is also a good fit for students seeking speedy performance, robust security, futuristic Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for fast, stable connectivity. It provides access to a rich library of apps on Google Play, making it ideal for work and leisure. Beyond cutting-edge features, this new Chromebook is designed for durability, meeting stringent MIL-STD 810H US military tests.

ASUS Chromebook CX1500 The ASUS Chromebook CX1500 is designed for creativity and multitasking, featuring a fast Dual-core Intel Celeron N4500 processor, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of fast storage (along with a microSD card slot). Even this Chromebook is built with tough military grade certifications, and seamless performance for Android and Linux apps. This is easy on the pocket for students but still offers premium features like USB 3.2 ports, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Fanless Cooling design, and a 42Wh Li-Po battery that can power the Chromebook for up to 10 hours on a single charge (USB Type-C charging). The 15.6-inch anti-glare Full HD display provides a vibrant viewing experience. Its fan-less design ensures a quiet working environment, enhanced by ASUS Wi-Fi Master for ChromeOS, ensuring greater speed, stability, and range for Wi-Fi connections.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: Weighing just 1.4 kg, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is perfect for everyday use by students. Its sleek design and 180-degree hinge allow for easy transport and versatile viewing. The 14-inch Full HD display features anti-glare technology and 220 Nits brightness for clear visuals on the go. Powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron CPU and 4 GB RAM, it ensures smooth multitasking, supported by 64 GB of speedy storage. Enjoy up to 10 hours of battery life and crisp audio from twin speakers. Stay connected with multiple ports and Google Smart Assist for voice-activated convenience. Enhanced security features, including the Google H1 security chip, keep your data safe. With its 42 Wh battery and HD audio, this laptop offers incredible clarity and longevity, making it a reliable companion for schoolwork and entertainment.

Acer Chromebook Plus 514 The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is designed for creativity and productivity with an Intel® Core™ i3-N305 processor, 8 GB DDR5 memory, a 300-nit 14-inch Full HD display, and up to 11 hours of battery life. It features advanced video conferencing technology, including a Full HD webcam with AI tools, dual upward-firing speakers with DTS® Audio, and weighs just 1.43 kg. Compliant with U.S. MIL-STD 810H standards, it is built to withstand daily wear and tear. Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.2, dual USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Chromebooks offer a compelling combination of fast boot times, considerable battery life, robust security, and powerful Google AI tools, making them an excellent choice for students. Whether you need a reliable device for daily tasks, research, or virtual lectures, these Chromebooks provide the perfect balance of performance and productivity.

