The Battle for Ascension Heats Up – Top Four Teams from OMEN VCSA Split 3 Set to Compete in VCT Ascension Pacific Qualifiers

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

After weeks of fierce competition and high-stakes gameplay, the OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia (OMEN VCSA) 2025 Split 3 has concluded, and the top four teams have officially locked in their spots for the VCT Ascension Pacific Qualifiers. The Online stage begins today, July 7, and will lead into the LAN Grand Finals on July 12 and 13 at Ardee Mall, Gurugram.

OMEN VCSA, a Riot Games and NODWIN Gaming IP powered by OMEN by HP as the title sponsor, serves as the official pathway for South Asia’s best teams to reach the VCT Ascension Pacific 2025 stage.

Split 3 featured a total prize pool of ₹53 lakhs and delivered some of the most intense VALORANT action the region has seen to date. The final Circuit Points standings have determined the four qualifying teams:

Velocity Gaming – 265 Points



– 265 Points Revenant XSpark – 220 Points



– 220 Points S8UL – 200 Points



– 200 Points Dot Exe – 165 Points





The top 3 teams from the Online stage will advance to the LAN, where only one team will secure the sole spot to represent South Asia at VCT Ascension Pacific 2025.

To witness the next phase unfold, fans can attend the LAN Grand Finals at Ardee Mall, Gurugram, on July 12 and 13.

Recapping the Journey

OMEN VCSA 2025 has showcased a revamped structure featuring a cumulative prize pool of ₹1.13 crore and a points-based progression format spanning three splits.

Velocity Gaming dominated Split 1 with a flawless run, while Revenant XSpark made a stunning comeback in Split 2 by defeating Reckoning Esports in a nail-biting LAN finale. Split 3 brought the final verdict on which teams would take the next step toward international recognition.

Throughout the season, fan-favorites like S8UL and Dot Exe demonstrated consistency and resilience, rounding out a powerful top four lineup now headed into Ascension.

What’s at Stake:

Only one team from the Ascension Qualifiers will advance to VCT Ascension Pacific 2025.

The chance to represent South Asia at the prestigious VCT Ascension Pacific 2025 is on the line. Scheduled to take place from October 13–26 in Bangkok, the tournament will feature 10 teams competing for promotion to the VCT Pacific League 2026.

Tournament Details:

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming said, “Split 3 delivered everything we hoped for – adrenaline, storylines, and top-tier talent. Now, as the Online stage of Ascension kicks off, the race to represent South Asia on the global stage begins in earnest. This is where champions are made.”

Mr. Sukamal Pegu, Esports Lead, South Asia, Riot Games

Mr. Sukamal Pegu, Esports Lead, South Asia, Riot Games added,

“We’ve reached the most exciting and high-stakes part of the season. These four teams have earned their place through sheer consistency and talent. Now, it’s about rising to the moment, staying focused, and proving their mettle. It is a pivotal moment for South Asian VALORANT, and we are excited to see which team takes that final step forward.“

For fans, brands, and the esports community, the VCT Ascension Qualifiers mark a defining moment in the evolution of South Asia’s competitive gaming ecosystem.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / OMEN VALORANT

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 234