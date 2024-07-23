The Award-winning ECSIPC Venus EV Charger Takes Center Stage at 2024 iF Design Award Exhibit in Taipei

- Advertisement -

ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd., (ECSIPC) is pleased to announce its participation in 2024 iF Design Award Exhibit to showcase its award-winning Venus EV Charger. Welcome to visit ECSIPC at the iF Design Salon Taipei from August 6 to Sept 5 (Mon to Sat 10:00-17:00).

ECSIPC proudly received the 2024 iF Design Award for its Venus Series AC EV Charger in fierce competition against 10,800 products and projects from 72 countries. The design of the Venus EV Charger embodies the rugged off-road capabilities as reflected in its design details, such as the reinforced casing and weather-resistant materials.

The Venus EV Charger satisfies all market needs and handles various requirements in one single chassis from voltages, socketed, tethered, payment to meter modules. It uses the minimum number of molds to essentially reduce the tooling cost, contributing to a highly competitive price for our customers.

“The Venus EV Charger, inspired by the robust power, durability, and bold adventure of hemmer trucks, showcases ECSIPC’s R&D and design capabilities to deliver high quality performance,” said Mr. Ken Cheng, General Manager of ECSIPC. “The design embodies the energetic journey of electric vehicles and provides a safer, reliable and convenient charging experience for end-users. This achievement reflects the commitment of the ECSIPC team to provide innovative, safe and convenient product design.”

With its 5-inch color display, credit card payment terminal and RFID membership identification, the Venus EV Charger provides high-efficient and user-friendly charging experience. The unique ECSIPC Charging Station Management System (CSMS) allows business operators to remotely monitor and control every charger, while users can use the mobile APP to set up the charging schedule, check status, and receive real-time notifications.

Complied with OCPP 1.6/ 2.0, ISO 15118 Plug and Charge, as well as worldwide safety standards like IP55, IEC in Europe, UL and Energy Star in North America, the Venus EV Charger performs well under various weather conditions and terrains. The built-in RCD module ensures safety against electric shocks, eliminating the need for an additional Residual Current Circuit Breaker device.

Whether for home use or commercial operations, in parking garages or shopping malls, electric vehicle drivers can enjoy a faster and safer charging experience with the ECSIPC Venus EV Charger, full of energy to explore every corner of the world.

