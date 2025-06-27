- Advertisement -

The ASUS AirVision M1 wearable display glasses set is ideal for WFH professionals, travelers and gamers. Weighing in at a mere 87g, the glasses are comfortable for work sessions at home and are wonderfully portable for travel. Gaming with the ROG Ally is another use case, providing a larger display for immersion in your favorite titles. And when you’re through a day of work and play, you can kick back on the couch or stream movies in bed.

Use Cases for the ASUS AirVision M1:

• Tailored for digital nomads, it provides several virtual screens for user to still enjoy detailed, vibrant imagery to increase work efficiency.

• Seamless Integration with ROG Ally, having the gaming experience on handheld consoles with AirVision M1, you can enjoy a visual experience equivalent to a bigger display

• Experience the big screen on your mobile device, anytime and anywhere. Enjoy your favorite movies and shows on the go or at home.

SPECIFICATIONS:

• You can experience up to 100-inch breathtaking visuals.

• The 60% transparency allows you to be aware of your surroundings without compromising immersive viewing experience.

• AirVision app, optimized for Windows devices, allows you to customize your viewing experience.

• You can easily arrange multiple screens and control different aspects.

• You can find the perfect screen size and distance according to your comfort.

• You can easily adjust basic setups with simple hand movements on the TouchPad.

• The 95% DCI-P3 ensures vibrant colors that bring pictures, videos and movies to life.

• The speaker enables cinema-like experience.

• The USB Type C is compatible with different devices.

• 1100 nits brightness provides clear and comfortable viewing under differing lighting conditions.

• The Auto-Brightness Adjustment ensures optimal visibility in different environments without manual intervention.

• Ultra-lightweight of 87g is designed for prolonged use without discomfort.

