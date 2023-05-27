The 6 Advanced Cybersecurity Measures to Keep Your Business Safe from Ever Evolving Threats

- Advertisement - -

In today’s digital landscape, businesses face an ever-increasing range of cyber threats. To protect sensitive data, intellectual property, and customer information, investing in advanced cybersecurity software is crucial. These powerful tools leverage cutting-edge technologies to mitigate risks, detect vulnerabilities, and ensure the overall security of your business. Here are five advanced cybersecurity software solutions that can help keep your business safe from ever-evolving threats.

SEQRITE: SEQRITE, the enterprise arm of Quick Heal Technologies has recently launched HawkkWatch MDR, an innovative service that helps organizations to respond to cyber-attacks in the shortest possible time. This 24/7 managed detection and response service provides advanced capabilities for securing all attack prone surfaces of an enterprise, setting a new benchmark for comprehensive enterprise security solutions. As an add-on to HawkkHunt XDR, the path breaking Extended Threat Detection and Response product of SEQRITE, HawkkWatch MDR provides incident detection, triage, emergency response and security strengthening services to enterprises. The solution proactively investigates alerts and incidents on hosts, regularly correlating alert attributes with SEQRITE’s Global Threat Intelligence. Additionally, it performs threat hunting and remediation of any identified malware.

HawkkWatch and HawkkHunt XDR customizable services seamlessly integrate with existing cybersecurity tools and solutions through Connector technology. In the event of any critical, crippling, or breach incident reported by HawkkHunt or the customer, the MDR team provides immediate end-to-end investigation, root cause analysis, and endpoint remediation support to the enterprise’s cybersecurity team. The MDR team strictly follows all CSIRT procedures required by law and adheres to strict SLAs in delivering the service.

Barracuda Networks: Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is the future of network security and access. Digital transformation, the distributed mobile workforce, the adoption of cloud services, and emerging edge computing platforms have changed how enterprises operate. Today’s users expect to have access to corporate apps from anywhere and from any device. Barracuda SecureEdge is a SASE platform that cuts complexity and provides anytime/anywhere security and access to data and applications hosted anywhere. SecureEdge is affordable, easy to deploy, and easy to manage.

Arete: A leading global cyber risk management company, has launched an incident response retainer program to prepare organizations to respond to and prevent cyber incidents. The program is designed for small and medium businesses (SMBs) who often face breaches, resulting in a minimum of 6-8 days to recover despite having the best security solutions, backups, and strategies. In addition, detailed cyber risk posture feedback will be provided to clients along with a roadmap for implementing the cyber risk management strategy.

The idea is to help SMBs assess their current cyber risk infrastructure in line with the changing security landscape and provide expert guidance through the journey to meet industry and regulatory requirements.

Varanium Cloud Limited: is a digital technology firm started in 2017 to extend digital solutions to users from non-urban agglomerations by mitigating technological gaps by introducing new-age digital tools that create equal opportunities. Headquartered in Mumbai, Varanium offers an extensive array of digital solutions through its subsidiaries. The company’s primary services include Edtech and Edge Data Centres and e-commerce-as-a-service (EaaS). Their edtech brand is called Edmission, Education with a Mission. Edmission’s main aim is to create education equity in India. Its inclusive technology and physical interventions work together seamlessly to create a fulfilling and empowering phygital learning experience. Interventions work together seamlessly to create a fulfilling and empowering learning experience.

Collabera Digital: Collabera Digital helps tech-forward organizations accelerate their digital journeys. Our digital engineering capabilities in data, analytics, cloud, automation, and cybersecurity, coupled with a strong foundation in talent transformation, help clients innovate faster and with lower risk to thrive in the digital economy.

Noventiq: Noventiq (the brand name of Cyprus-registered Softline Holding plc) is a global solutions and services provider in digital transformation and cybersecurity, which has been headquartered and listed in London. The company enables, facilitates and accelerates digital transformation for its customers’ businesses, connecting 75,000+ organizations from all sectors with hundreds of best-in-class IT vendors alongside its own services and solutions.

Conclusion

As the threat landscape continues to evolve, businesses must adapt and invest in advanced cybersecurity software to protect their digital assets. Endpoint Protection Platforms, Network Traffic Analysis Tools, Identity and Access Management Systems, Threat Intelligence Platforms, and Security Information and Event Management Solutions are among the advanced cybersecurity software that can help safeguard your business. By leveraging these powerful tools, you can fortify your defenses, detect threats early, and respond effectively to ever-evolving cyber threats.

