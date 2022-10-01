The 5G to Benefit the Indian Economy by Rs 36 trillion ($455 billion) between 2023 and 2040: National Internet Exchange of India

- Advertisement - -

As we are all aware about the new 5G Services To Be Launched In India By PM Modi. A recent report suggested 5G is likely to benefit the Indian economy by Rs 36.4 trillion ($455 billion) between 2023 and 2040.



On the 5G services CEO of National internet exchange of India, Anil Kumar Jain shared his thought as well. Request you to please take this ahead in your upcoming story below is the quote for your reference:



Mr. Anil Kumar Jain, CEO of the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), said, “5G is going to bring forth the much needed internet revolution to India as has been experienced globally. Internet, internet governance and all applications around it are expected to grow and reach far and wide across the country. This will provide opportunities for the country and its allied businesses- MSMEs, startups, creator industries, its digital economy and also seen benefits of digital technology and revolution both in India’s urban and rural areas.”

