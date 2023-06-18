The 3rd NCN-SI Partners Summit and Excellence Awards 2023 Event Concluded Successfully

- Advertisement - -

NCN conducted itsannual3rd NCN-SI Channel Partners Summit and Excellence Awards 2023 event, in association with CMDA-Pune, in a grand manner on May 26, 2023 (at 7 PM to 10 PM) in Pune. During the event, NCN recognized and rewarded the SIs and other partners in Pune region for their performances in the year 2022. NCN expresses its heartiest thanks to CMDA-Pune for giving the opportunity to conduct this event here. Starting in 2020, NCN has been conducting this event in Pune each year to recognize and reward the best performing SIs and other partners in the Pune-region.

The Guests of Honor who participated in the lamp-lighting and inauguration ceremony, along with Mr. Swapan Roy (Founder & Editorial Director of NCN), are: Mr. Muzaffar Inamdar, President, CMDA-Pune; Mr. Chintamani Kuber, Vice-President, CMDA-Pune; and Mr. Devesh Rastogi, President, FAIITA.

Mr. Swapan Roy, Founder & Editorial Director, NCN.

At the beginning of the event, Mr. Swapan Roy of NCN, shared, “Dear Partners and Friends, we at NCN are very excited to conduct this 3rd NCN-SI Channel Partners Summit and Excellence Awards 2023 event here. It is a matter of great honor for me to be present here and speak to you. Our previous 2 events conducted in 2020 and 2022 here were very exciting, informative and grand. I particularly thank CMDA-Pune for giving NCN this opportunity to conduct this event here. I also thank the Guests of Honor, exhibitors at CMDA expo and other partners who have come here to attend this event to make it engaging and grand. I also congratulate in advance those who are going to win awards and I wish these awards will make them perform still better in the coming years.”

PANEL DISCUSSION: ‘The latest trends and challenges in the ICT market in India.’

This engaging panel discussion was part of 3rd NCN-SI Partners Summit 2023 Pune. Several leading players from IT industry took part in the discussion and shared their valuable insights, ideas and suggetions.

Moderator: Mr. Swapan Roy, Founder & Editorial Director, NCN.

Panelists:

Mr. Devesh Rastogi, President, FAIITA

Mr. Kuber Chintamani, VP, CMDA-Pune and Director, Shatakshi Automation

Mr. Saurabh Dey, CMO, Lapcare

Mr. Mandar Khare, National Head (Large Projects), Redington

Mr. Yogesh Godbole, Director, Ace Brain Systems

Mr. Devesh Rastogi of FAIITA

Mr. Devesh Rastogi of FAIITA, “As you know, FAIITA is an umbrella association of many regional and state level IT associations. We address the issues faced by different associations and try to solve them, and this way we also help the end partners indirectly. We negotiate with the state and central governments to amend the policies to favor the partner community. Recently, FAIITA has launched India IT Mall to help partners, particularly those in T3 and T4 cities, to help them improve their businesses and increase profitability. We are also negotiating with Taiwan government and TAITRA to push for tie-ups with the Indian partners for manufacturing in India. There are a lot of opportunities in Make in India. FAIITA will continue to do its best to assist the partners.”

Mr. Saurabh Dey, CMO, Lapcare

Mr. Saurabh Dey of Lapcare: “Today, people have a lot of apprehensions about Artificial Intelligence—some think it takes away jobs, others think it will upset the present business ecosystem and topple the traditional businesses. The fact is AI offers a lot of opportunities if you know how to take advantage of it. Partners should adapt their business strategies and explore how to exploit the benefits that AI presents and try to take their businesses to the next level.”

Mr. Mandar Khare, National Head (Large Projects), Redington

Mr. Mandar Khare of Redington: “In the current day rapidly changing distribution dynamics, to be successful, you have to continuously reform your network, restructure your product portfolio, add new solutions, and most importantly add value to your products and services. We call this Value-Added Distribution. You have to keep adapting to the changing dynamics and situation to survive and grow.”

Mr. Yogesh Godbole, Director, Ace Binary

Mr. Yogesh Godbole of Ace Binary: “Cloud will be the next big thing in the ICT industry as well as in other industries. Today, due to intense competition, margins are shrinking and ICT partners are finding that doing business is no longer sustainable. However, I would say, in the cloud solutions space, margins are still decent. Cloud also entails its associated opportunities in storage, AI, networking solutions, etc. I advice partners to leverage the current positive conditions to up their bottom-line as early as possible, because this advantage may not last for years.”

Mr. Kuber Chintamani of CMDA-Pune

Mr. Kuber Chintamani of CMDA-Pune: “The drive for digitalization has led to the consumption of data at unprecedented levels creating a lot of opportunities for those who provide and deal storage. Today, we have different types of data storage solutions for different purposes and new solutions are coming up from time to time and prices of storage devices are falling. So partners should explore opportunities in the data storage space to supplement their businesses.”

The 3rd NCN-SI Excellence Awards 2023

The following awards were awarded to partners in the Pune region for their performances and contributions in the year 2022.

The Best Retail Partner of 2022: DCC Infotech Pvt Ltd

The Best Technology Partner of 2022: iPlanet

The Best Services Partner of 2022: Surveillance Computers

The Best Industry Solution Partner of 2022: Techtrix Solutions

The Best Customer-Engaging Partner of 2022: Balasai Net

The Value-Added Distributor of 2022: Anita Sales

The Best Storage Solution Partner of 2022: Satakshi Automation

The Digital Transformation Solutions Partner of 2022: Kaltech Digital Pvt Ltd

In a nutshell

The panel discussion, cast light on how to do business in tough times due to intense competition and shrinking margins in the IT space, but there are still better margins and scope in cloud, AI, storage and networking domains. Partners should exploit these opportunities before they get saturated. Next, there are opportunities in Make in India for those interested in manufacturing. FAIITA is helping those who want to set up their manufacturing in India. FAIITA is also helping to resolve the issues pertaining to vendors-partners, partners-partner, and government policies successfully. The event was attended by nearly 100 guests including IT partners, vendors, exhibitors at CMD IT Expo 2023 and the IT association members. Everyone at the event felt excited and enjoyed the occasion. The event ended with cocktail and dinner.

