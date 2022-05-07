The 3rd B2B IT Expo, organised by CMDA, witnessed great success for a 2-Day Expo & Summit

- Advertisement -

Computers and Media Dealers Association, CMDA, (Pune) the premier association of IT dealers and resellers ,successfully completed its third B2B IT Expo & Summit on May 6th and 7th, with a grand total of 2500 + IT, surveillance & AV dealers partners from the western region in attendance.

The event was inaugurated by Mr. VK Bhandari, who was the chief guest, and Mr. Kaushik Pandeya, as President, FAIITA, and Mr. Devesh Rastogi, Senior Vice President, FAIITA, and the National Convenor FAIITA was Shri Sanjiv Walia.

Also present at the occasion were Mr. Mangesh Bhalerao, President, CMDA(Pune); Mr. Mujaffar Inamdar, Vice President & Convenor of Exhibition & Summit 2022; and Mr. Chintamani Kuber, Secretary, CDMA(Pune), who had taken all the pains of organising such a platform for the dealers of the western region.

The event was a grand success as it was attended by almost over 3000 dealers and partners and SI partners in the western region. Partners from solution businesses also attended the event. This was a two-day event, and it was an event organised for smooth interaction to take place between the vendors and dealers. Most of the dealers are from the outskirts of Maharashtra, and CMDA Pune has provided them with some kind of incentives for commuting so that they can interact with each other.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mangesh Bhalerao, President, CMDA(Pune), says, “This is the third time B2B that we have organised such a massive event and we are extremely grateful that this event has turned out exceptionally well. The show was a big one and we were overwhelmed by the fact that it was also attended by a maximum number of solution partners.”

While thanking Mr. Mujaffar Inamdar, Vice President & Convenor of Exhibition & Summit 2022 and Mr. Chintamani Kuber, Secretary CDMA(Pune) says, “We would like to extend our heartiest thanks to the NCN team for helping us organise such a massive summit & award and making it a grand success. We look forward to organising such events in the future. “

CMDA Pune works for the betterment of the IT, Security and AV dealers, distributors & SI partners and has also contributed towards creating IT awareness within consumers.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.