The 2nd NCN PrintTech Summit & Awards 2025 Event with Special Focus on Printing & MPS Industry Concluded on an Informative and Forward-Looking Note

The 2nd NCN PrintTech Summit & Awards 2025 event held on September 3rd (10 AM to 5 PM) conducted by NCN at Hotel Suryaa in New Delhi concluded on a forward-looking note. Over 100 representatives of printing solution OEMs, business partners and representatives from FAIITA, CMDA-Delhi, PCAIT and several other IT associations attended the event.

The event included 2 engaging Panel Discussions on the topics 1. The Latest Technology & Market Trends in the Printing Industry, and 2. The opportunities in MPS space and the different print solutions offered by printer brands. The panelists included executives from the leading printer brands and distributors who shared their valuable insights, market forecasts, the challenges and opportunities in the printer segment and MPS. NCN conveys special thanks to all those who attended the event, and also wishes the best to those who could not make it due to the inclement weather and other reasons.

Nearly 70 awards had been awarded to the performers in different segments. The award segments included: The 2nd NCN PrintTech Awards 2025; The 2nd NCN PrintTech Awards 2025 (Special Awards); The 2nd NCN PrintTech Awards 2025 (Editor’s Choice Awards); The 2nd NCN PrintTech Best Association Awards of 2025; and The 2nd NCN PrintTech Regional Partner Awards 2025.

The event also included engaging and informative company video presentations by: XEROX, G&G, Pantum and Iris Waves.

The event started with the lamp-lighting ceremony by Mr. Swapan Roy, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of NCN, Mr. Somnath Kayal, Regional Service In-Charge North, Brother International (India) Pvt Ltd; Mr. Nitish Gulati, Senior Manager, Pantum International Ltd; Mr. Sewak Nautiyal, MD, Spark Technologies Pvt Ltd and Vice President – PCAIT; Mr. Bhupesh Raseen, International Technology Business Leader and Bollywood Actor; Ms. Aarushi Rajpal, Director, ProDot Group; Mr. Masood Ahmed Khan, President, Image Star Pvt Ltd; Mr. Sanjeev Mahajan, Country Manager – India & South Asia, INTEGRAL (a global manufacturer of toners); and Mr. Sukanta Dey, IT technology expert and industry veteran.

Mr. Swapan Roy, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, NCN

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Swapan Roy, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, NCN shared, “On the occasion of The 2nd NCN PrintTech Summit & Awards 2025 event I warmly welcome the Guests of Honor, the panelists, and the award winners who took their time to attend this event to make it a success, despite pouring rain outside. It is a great feeling to see all our esteemed partners and friends here under-one-roof. The first purpose of this event is to bring the leading printer brands in India and the partners to gather under-one-roof and interact in a celebratory atmosphere. The second purpose is to update the audience through Panel Discussions about the latest trends in the IT & printers industry. During the panel discussion & the eminent panelists are going to share their insights, ideas and foresights related to the technology and market trends in the printers segment. The third purpose is to recognize the top performers among the printer brands, distributors and channel partners for their achievements and excellence in the year 2025 so far and motivate them. The awardees for this event have been selected on the basis of judgment by a panel of editors, technocrats and marketing managers. To succeed in the current conditions where competition is increasing and margins are decreasing, it is essential for the partners to stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the industry. I congratulate the winners for their achievements, hard work and smart work, and hope the recognitions and awards will motivate the winners to perform still better in their future ventures. I wish you all an inspiring and joyful day!”

