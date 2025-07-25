The 2nd NCN PrintTech Summit & Awards 2025 Event Rescheduled to September 3rd

- Advertisement -

This is to inform the partner community that the 2nd NCN PrintTech Summit & Awards 2025 event has been rescheduled to be held on September 3rd at Hotel Suryaa, New Friends Colony, New Delhi-25. As already announced, this event hosted by NCN (National Computrade News), is designed to serve as an effective knowledge and recognition & awards presentation platform for printing industry OEM representatives and channel partners. The event, set to run from 10:30 AM to 5 PM, will be attended by about 50 representatives from the OEMs of the Printing and Scanning industry and 100 leading channel partners & MPS providers. The event will include two engaging and informative panel discussions aimed at providing the audience the latest business- and technology-critical information and awards presentation to about 30 OEMs and 30 MPS Providers & Channel Partners from the printer industry for their performances in the FY2024-25.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NCN PrintTech

