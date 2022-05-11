The 2nd NCN Channel Partners Summit & Awards 2022 at Pune Concluded on a Grand Scale

- Advertisement -

The 2nd NCN Channel Partners Summit 2022 Pune held on May 6 at Hotel Aurora Towers, Pune, in association with CMDA concluded on a grand scale. This is the 2nd such regional event that is held in Pune whereas the 1st event was held in February 2020. This event was held at a time parallel to the CMDA Expo – May 6-7, 2022 so that it would be convenient for the partners and vendors to attend both the Expo and the Summit at the same time.

NCN or National Computrade News, based in New Delhi, is a leading ICT B2B channel magazine–print & online—operating since 1999 with nationwide circulation and readership reaches all the leading vendors, distributors, retailers and trade associations in the ICT country.

The purpose of this event was to recognize the best performing partners in the Pune and West India regions. The event and also familiarized the partners about the latest market and technology trends in the ICT industry and provided them the knowledge and motivation to perform better through company presentations and an engaging Panel Discussion on the topic ‘The latest technologies, market trends, opportunities and challenges in the ICT industry and role of ICT associations and Make in India opportunities and challenges.’ The whole event was aimed at encouraging partners in the Pune region to perform better in their future ventures. The partners also enjoyed and interacted in a celebratory atmosphere with cocktail and dinner.

The Lamp-Lightening Ceremony

The inauguration lamp was lighted at 7 PM by the distinguished Guests of Honor when devotional songs were played in the background. Those who took part in lamp-lighting included Mr. Swapan Roy, Editorial Director & Founder of NCN & Roymediative Group; and the Guests of Honor: Mr. Mangesh Bhalerao – President–CMDA-Pune; Mr. Kaushik P Pandya, President – FAIITA [Federation of Indian IT Associations]; Mr. Goutam Shah, CEO, CADYCE; Mr. Samir Kamat, Head of Systems Engineering Department – Digisol Systems; Mr. Milind Bagade – Micron & Crucial Business for West India Region; and Sanjay K. Bhandari, MD, Anand Computer Systems.

Mr. Swapan Roy, Editorial Director of NCN, shared, “We are very excited to conduct this event for the 2nd time at the same venue, Hotel Aurora Towers, where we conducted our 1st event in February 2020. We are glad to see the western India region partners and the members of CMDA participating actively here. The main purpose the event is to recognize and encourage the best performing partners and brands in the Pune region and to motivate them to perform better in the coming years. The event also includes an engaging Panel Discussion which will enlighten the partners about the latest technology and market trends in the ICT industry and the Make in India program. The discussion also includes how the ICT associations are helping the partners and Make in India enthusiasts to take things forward. I thank CMDA for associating with us to conduct this event. We at NCN, in association with CMDA, will continue to conduct this event in the coming years too.”

PANEL DISCUSSION

Panel Discussion topic and the panelists:

The Topic for the discussion: ‘The latest technologies, market trends, opportunities and challenges in the ICT industry and the role of ICT associations and Make in India opportunities and challenges.

Moderator: Mr. Swapan Roy, Editorial Director of NCN [Moderator].

Panelists:

Mr. Milind Bagade, Micron & Crucial Business for West India Region, Micron Technology. .

Mr. Saurabh Dey, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Zebion Infotech Pvt Ltd

Mr. Kaushik Pandya, Present President of FAIITA (Federation of Indian IT Associations) and the MD Kalp Systems.

Mr. Samir Kamat, Head of Systems Engineering Department, Digisol Systems.

Mr. Arvind Didwania, Founder at Antmyerp.

Mr. Yogesh Godbole is the Co-Founder of Ace Brain Group

THE DISCUSSION

Moderator: Mr. Swapan Roy, Editorial Director of NCN, “I am glad to see the industry experts and stalwarts here to enlighten the audience. I request them to share their insights and opinions about the latest technology and market trends in the ICT industry and about the changing landscape, opportunities and challenges. Also Make in India is a growing trend. I would like the panelists to throw some light on this topic too.”

Mr. Kaushik Pandya of FAIITA, “Cybersecurity is a fast growing segment that is going to offer great opportunities in the coming times. With digitization growing, cybercriminals are focusing more on UPI and the systems would need more protection and cybersecurity solutions. To make best of this opportunity, partners can take the help of the cybersecurity consultants and experts to know the opportunities and how to make best use of them. At FAIITA, we are also helping the vendors and partners to make the best use of the opportunities under Make in India by giving them the latest information related to govt policies, the financial support they can get and sectors where they have the best opportunities. FAIITA is doing its best to help the partners and vendors resolve the issues in ways that will keep everyone in a winning position.”

Mr. Yogesh Godbole of Ace Brain Group, “Today, cloud and datacenter space offers a lot of opportunities. In the coming years, the cloud-related services are going to grow a lot. There are many cloud solution providers both global and domestic today operating in India, so I advice the partners to make the best use of the opportunities in this growing segment.”

Mr. Saurabh Dey of Zebion, “Whether for work, entertainment, education or pastime, today display devices have become pivotal components of our lives. We at Zebion are into providing top class display solutions which include monitors and TVs. Soon, we are going to launch new laptop displays. Today, service is very important for a brand to survive and grow. At Zebion we are constantly expanding our service network. We now have over 105 Service Centres, multiple Regional Centres and a large national TRC in Pune. We have an elaborate service CRM, using which each service request can be easily tracked and resolved fast. Coming to Make in India, we wholeheartedly support the govt’s initiatives. For instance, all our Televisions are made in India; and most of our mobile and CCTV accessories are also made in India”

Mr. Arvind Didwania of Antmyerp, “Today, ICT industry is changing very fast in terms of technology and buying behavior of the users. To stay and grow in the industry, partners should know how to adapt to the changing situations. Our ERP software solutions help entrepreneurs how to manage the ERP requirements in the most efficient manner.”

Mr. Samir Kamat of Digisol expressed, “Digisol has been into Make In India even before the initiative has been launched. We wholeheartedly support the govt initiative. We should encourage the partners and consumers to purchase only Made in India products, so that India will soon become a leading manufacturer and a self-reliant nation. At Digisol, we want to further expand our manufacturing facilities to manufacture as many products as possible within India.”

Mr. Milind Bagade of Micron Technology, “India is the third Largest Market for Electronics goods consumption, however, over 90% are imported from abroad and less than 10% are manufactured in India. The Indian govt is trying its best to transform India into a leading semiconductor manufacturer under the initiative ‘India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).’ In Semiconindia 2022, Government of India approved over Rs. 2 lakh crore as incentives to transform India into a global hub for semiconductor and display manufacturing. The on-going global shortages and supply in semiconductors has made it essential for the country to reduce dependency on global suppliers and make India a self-reliant manufacturer. We wholeheartedly support these initiatives. We at Micron Technology are offering cutting-edge memory and storage solutions to the industry. We will come up with more innovations in future.”

AWARDS & CERTIFICATES OF RECOGNITION TO THE PARTNERS & BRAND 2021

NCN gave certificates and awards under the following categories:

Most Active IT Associations of the Western Region-2021

BEST PARTNER AWARDS-2021

NCN SPECIAL AWARDS-2021

TO SUM UP

Overall the 2nd NCN Channel Partners Summit 2022 Pune was very informational, interactive, exciting and entertaining. It was a great spectacle to see many ICT industry partners and members of CMDA under-one-roof with a strong spirit of participation. It was very heartwarming to see partners from different parts of the country and regions interacting. With the support of our esteemed partners and associations, we will conduct more such events in future.