The 26th Edition of the CMDA IT Expo Held on Feb 12-13, 2024 Concluded on a Grand and Successful Scale

- Advertisement - -

CMDA (Computer & Media Dealers Association)- Pune, a leading Pune (Maharashtra) based IT association with a large membership of IT dealers, distributors, retailers, etc from Maharashtra and the nearby regions, conducted its 26th Edition of the CMDA Expo on Feb 12-13, 2024 in Pune, Maharashtra on a Grand and Successful Scale.

The expo featured over 60 exhibitors presenting major IT brands, providing a comprehensive overview of the latest products and solutions in the industry and showcased cutting-edge innovations and technology across computing, networking, AV, security, cloud, and AI. Notably, the main focus of this expo was on promoting Make in India, aligning with the nation’s emphasis on indigenous technological development. The event proved to be a significant platform for fostering industry relationships, product promotion, and exploring innovative solutions.

Mr. Shailesh Tripathi, Director (Commercial Channel), HP India – the Chief Guest; and The Guests of Honor were Dr. Kailash Katkar, Chairman & MD, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd; and Mr. Gautam Shah, Founder & CEO, Cadyce.

Mr. Shyamsundar Bhandari, President, CMDA Pune

Mr. Shyamsundar Bhandari, President, CMDA Pune said, “In this B2B expo, there were over 50 exhibitors. We have seen many new technologies displayed like interactive panels, cloud hosting, storage, intelligent surveillance, and edutech companies. We have seen a record number of over 3500 partner-visitors for this expo. After seeing the success of this expo, next year we want to have a B2B Corporate expo which will expand the coverage and opportunity of the partners. I thank all the team members of CMDA and others who tirelessly worked to arrange things and make the event successful. We are also seeking suggestions and feedback from exhibitors and partners so that we can make the next expo better.”

Mr. Kausar Dabhiya, VP & Treasurer, CMDA Pune (and Founder of Taurus Infotech)

Mr. Kausar Dabhiya, VP & Treasurer, CMDA Pune (and Founder of Taurus Infotech) said, “I have a long association with CMDA and CMDA expos and was a former President of CMDA. I closely work with other team members in ideation, planning and execution of this expo. The special thing about this expo is we have more new products and solutions displayed and more exhibitors who are domestic manufacturers when compared to our earlier expos and also. We are also encouraging partners to deal more with Made in India products. Members from 18 other IT associations from Maharashtra and the surrounding areas visited this expo. My message to the partners is work closely with the association managements to maximize their opportunities and minimize risks and challenges.”

Mr. Ravikumar Shetty, Vice President, CMDA Pune

Mr. Ravikumar Shetty, Vice President, CMDA Pune said, “CMDA is thankful to all the exhibitors, visitors, and dealer associations from across Maharashtra for their invaluable support in making the 26th CMDA IT Expo a resounding success. Acknowledging the efforts of the CMDA managing committee and support staff, we emphasized the significant strides taken to ensure the event’s success. Looking ahead, we anticipate even greater support in the coming years, envisioning the CMDA IT Expo as Maharashtra’s premier technology showcase. This year’s event saw a robust B2B engagement, with dealers experiencing firsthand the latest technologies presented by exhibitors, marking a notable expansion in innovative products.

Mr. Brijen Shah, Advisory Committee Member of CMDA Pune

Mr. Brijen Shah, Advisory Committee Member of CMDA Pune said, “This year we did our best to ensure that as many partners from Maharashtra visit the expo. We took care of the transportation, accommodation and food of the visiting partners. We specially focused on attracting and brining new partners from C and D class cities where a lot of business is taking place nowadays. My message to partners is they should closely associate themselves with CMDA and make best use of the partner-support programs we conduct, learn ethical ways of doing business, and improve and legally secure their business.”

In a Nutshell

The CMDA IT Expo wrapped up successfully, featuring active participation from exhibitors, numerous visitors, and associates. The event comprised insightful seminars and productive networking sessions. CMDA remains committed to organizing future expos, elevating members, brands, and customers to new heights.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CMDA

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.