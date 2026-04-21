The 18th NCN-ICT India Channel Partners Summit & Innovative Product Awards 2026 Event all Set to Rock on May 22nd!!

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We are excited to inform the India’s ICT partner and vendor community that our 18th NCN-ICT India Summit and Innovative Product Awards 2026 event is all set to rock on May 22, 2026 at The Hotel Suryaa, New Delhi-110025. This is in continuation of our tradition to conduct this annual event as an interactive and recognition platform where the leading ICT partners and vendors will network, share their knowledge and contribute to the growth and expansion of the industry and economy.

The main theme of this year’s event is ‘Empowering Channel Partners: Driving Solution Business Growth with AI & Next-Gen Technologies.’

The event will be conducted both in physical and virtual formats, so that people can participate physically /virtually. The full-day event will start at 10:00 AM and continue till 9:30 PM. This event will bring together different ICT and Vendors, Gaming Channel partners, NDs, RDs, SIs, Enterprise & SME executives, representatives of National and Regional IT associations under-one-roof. There will also be display space / stalls for the partners to display their products.

The objective of the event is to recognize leading players such as individuals, brands, companies, products and associations for their outstanding achievements and performances in the year 2025 and motivate them to perform better. This is also an event where partners and representatives of different brands, companies and associations can meet under-one-roof, interact and network in a friendly and celebratory atmosphere.

This event includes engaging Panel Discussions on how the emerging AI and ICT trends are reshaping the digital landscape, AV Solutions and digital education solutions in India, Role of VAD (Value-Added Distribution) in the ICT industry, and the Role of ICT associations. Industry experts, top vendors and leading technocrats from the ICT industry will share their insights and foresights during these discussions.

The day session [10:00 AM to 5:30 PM]: The 18th NCN-ICT India Channel Partners Summit

This session which includes 4 Panel Discussions and Gaming Insight Awards 2026 begins at 10:00 AM—Lunch—and Closes with High Tea at 5:30 PM.

During the panel discussions eminent personalities, brand owners, senior executives from the leading companies, and veterans will share their valuable opinions, ideas, insights and foresights about the trends and technologies in the ICT industry.

Topics of the Panel Discussions:

Panel Discussion 1: Opportunities & Challenges in the Digital space

Panel Discussion 2: The Latest ICT Technologies, the Changing Business Dynamics and their Impact on Vendor-Partner Ecosystem

Panel Discussion 3: Transforming Education through Digital & AV Innovation

Panel Discussion 4: How to Take Your Distribution to the Next Level in Today’s Dynamic Business Scenario!

Panel Discussion 5: How the ICT Associations Resolve the Issues of Vendors and Partners and Negotiate with the Government

Today, Digital Gaming is one of the fastest growing segments, both in terms of the number of people entering the segment and the size of money (billions of rupees) involved. This category of awards is meant to recognize the top performing brands, products and partners in the gaming segment. The morning session includes:

NCN Gaming Insight Awards 2026

NCN Gaming Insight Special Awards 2026

NCN Gaming Insight Editor’s Choice Awards 2026

NCN AV Solutions Awards 2026

The Best NCN ICT Partner Awards 2026

The Best ICT Association Awards 2026

Evening Session [6:30 PM to 9:30 PM]: The 18th NCN Innovative Product Awards 2026

FIRE-CHAT: The evening session will include a FIRE-CHAT during which as industry expert will share his valuable insights on the latest trends in the ICT industry and how to take your businesses and strategies forward to get the best out.

Panel Discussion: The Opportunities and Progress of Make in India in the ICT Segment

The event will start with lamp-lighting ceremony and then follow the presentations by the leading ICT brands. There are 5 segments of NCN Awards Night 2026:

NCN Innovative Product Awards 2026

NCN Top Achiever Companies Awards 2026

NCN Special Awards 2025

NCN Editor’s Choice Awards 2026

NCN ICT Association Awards 2026

The awardees are selected on the basis of online voting, evaluation by a panel of experts and judges, the brand or product reputation in the market and several other factors.

OUR LAST EVENT: The 17th Innovative Awards 2025 Ceremony

At this landmark event, NCN took the opportunity to recognize the outstanding individuals, products, brands, companies, associations for their outstanding performances and excellence in different areas of the IT industry in the year 2024. The event was attended by over 400 leading players from the India IT industry from different regions of the country, who including top executives from the leading ICT brands, national and regional distributors, dealers and resellers.

The glittering ceremony starts with lamp-lighting and continues with PowerPoint and Video presentations by several leading IT vendors and brands and then the distribution of awards. The show will be interspersed with periodic electrifying and rejuvenating entertainment sessions. The event closes with cocktail & dinner.

In a nutshell

Our heartiest thanks to all the partners who actively supported our previous events! This year too, we are looking forward to the same spirited support and participation from our esteemed partners and friends to make the 18th NCN-ICT India Summit and Awards 2026 event grand and successful.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ICT partner Awards

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