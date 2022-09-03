The 14th NCN-ICT Summit and Innovative Product Awards 2022 Event Concluded on a Grand Scale

- Advertisement - -

The exciting annual event, The 14th NCN-ICT Summit and Innovative Products Awards 2022 Concluded on a Grand Scale on Aug 26 at Hotel Crowne Plaza, New Delhi. The day session included The NCN-ICT Summit and Gaming Insight Awards 2022 event and the evening session was committed to the 14th Innovative Products Awards 2022. Over500 guests including vendors, partners, brand representatives and IT association representatives took in the twin events that started at 11 AM with national anthem and concluded at 10 PM with entertainment and cocktail & dinner. The leading brands and companies which gave presentations included: Dell, Ingram Micro, Kaspersky, Supertron, Digisol, ASUS, Biostar, Gigabyte, Kingston, WD, BPE, Samsung, Iris, Lapcare, Crucial, Elista and Vertiv.

Over 100 awards were handed over to the leading individuals, brands, products, services, etc cutting across the ICT verticals.

The following segments of awards were distributed during the day session: The Gaming Insight Awards 2021; and Top Partner Awards 2021.

The following segments of awards were distributed during the day session: The NCN Innovative Product Awards 2021 (divided into NCN Innovative Product Awards 2021; NCN Top Achiever Awards 202; NCN Special Awards 2021; and NCN Editor Choice Awards 2021.

The awardees had been selected on the basis online voting, judgment by a panel of experts and the overall reputation and quality of the brands, products and services for their performances in the year 2021. The day session included 4 engaging and informative panel discussions, which absorbed attention of the audience. In the panel discussions, eminent people who are ICT industry leaders, veterans, technocrats and brand representatives shared their valuable insights, opinions and foresights. The list of the panel discussions is as follows:

Panel Discussion 1: Opportunities in PC and Digital Gaming Space

Panel Discussion 2: The Latest Trends, Challenges and Opportunities in the ICT Industry

Panel Discussion 3: The Role of Distribution Business in the ICT Industry

Panel Discussion 4: Role of ICT Associations in Solving Issues

The partners who actively and generously supported the event: Ingram Micro (as Authorized Distributor of Dell Technologies) (Presenting Partner); Samsung (Powered By Partner); Supertron (Principal Partner); Platinum Partners (Iris Global, Dell Technologies, Acer); Gold Partners (Lapcare, Crucaial, Micron, Elista, Zebronics); Networking Partner – D-Link; Power Management Partner – VERTIV; Data Storage Partners – Western Digital; Cyber Security Partner – Kaspersky; Security Management Partner – SOPHOS; TP-Link (Wi-Fi Solution Partner); Component Partner – Gigabyte; Memory Partner – Kingston; Make in India Partner – Digisol; Gaming Partner – ASUS; Premium IT Accessories Partner – ENTER; Associate Partners (Consistent, ZOTAC, INNO3D, Biostar, Cooler Master); Mini PC Partner – ECS; Silver Partner – ESET; Tech Support Partner – Kaizen; E-Commerce Partner- EquiBiz; Digital Business Card Partner – DC; Unified Communication Partner – Neron; Energy Solution Partner – Uniline; Supporting Partners – ACRO, OSCOO, System Mechanic, Pooja Tech); IT Association Partners (FAIITA, TAIT, FITAG, CMDA (Pune), CMDA (Delhi), PACT, COMPASS, PCAIT, ADICTA, RCTA, UCTA, ISODA, ASIRT and others. NCN expresses wholehearted gratitude and thanks to the partners who supported the event and actively participated to make it grand and lively. NCN also thanks the Guests of Honor who spared their valuable time to make the event grand and successful.

Mr. Swapan Roy, Founder & Editorial Director, Roy Mediative Group

Mr. Swapan Roy, Founder & Editorial Director, Roy Mediative Group, thanking all for the help, support and participation to organize the event, commented, “I am delighted to see all our dear partners and friends here. This is one annual occasion we all the ICT family here.This year, we laid special emphasis on gaming segment which has been growing very fast and which also offers new opportunities to the partners. We hope the panel discussions gave the valuable information much needed by the partners. In this year’s event we witnessed a record number of partners, award winners, industry leaders, etc participating with Great Spirit and enthusiasm. I also thank the panelists for making all the Panel Discussions very informative and engaging. After the long Covid break, the ICT industry is gradually coming back to the normal levels. I thank all the partners, award winners, panelists and company representatives for their active participation to make the event engaging and interesting. I also thank the NCN team for working hard and over time to make this event successful. I especially thank the brands and partners who generously and actively supported the event. We hope with the support and blessings of all our partners, we will conduct the next milestone 15th event in a much better and grander way.”

