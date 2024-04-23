THANOS Launches New Manufacturing Facility and Corporate Office

- Advertisement -

THANOS Technologies launched its new corporate office and production facility in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad on April 15, 2024. This strategic expansion is a milestone for Thanos and a major step towards its aim to transform agricultural practices with innovative drone technologies.

The state-of-the-art facility is a testament to Thanos’s commitment to meet the evolving needs of farmers across India. It boasts an initial annual production capacity of 3000 drones, with plans for further scalability to match the increasing market demands. Additionally, in the last six months, Thanos has doubled its workforce, recruiting experts across various sectors to enhance customer experience, particularly in after-sales service and production and training support. The company is also actively channeling investments into its technology team to bolster and broaden its production capabilities for the development of technologically advanced agricultural solutions.

Mr. Pradeep Palelli, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Thanos Technologies.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our production facility and corporate office in Hyderabad. In the last fiscal year, we have witnessed tremendous growth and significant traction in the local market. At present, we are operating in different states of India, and in the current fiscal year we aim to penetrate international markets specifically Southeast Asia and Africa,” said Mr. Pradeep Palelli, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Thanos Technologies.

As part of the expansion strategy, the company intends to raise its first round of investment to enhance its products with newer technologies, scale up operations, and reach more customers nationally and internationally. Furthermore, Thanos is dedicated to securing certifications for three new agricultural spraying drone models this year, expanding the customer base. The company also plans to deploy its in-house developed mapping drones for agricultural intelligence, offering farmers valuable insights for enhanced crop management.

Furthermore, with a sales target of 2500 drones for the current fiscal year and anticipated usage of more than 10,000 drones by FY 2026–2027, Thanos is dedicated to promoting sustainable agriculture innovation and empowerment.

