Thailand’s PC Monitor Market Declined by 1.5%, But the Consumer Market Grew by 3.0% in 2Q23

Thailand’s PC monitor market declined by 1.5% year over year (YoY) and grew by 0.1% quarter over quarter (QoQ) at 250,000 units in 2Q23. Market players started to balance their tier 1 channel inventory in 2H22, so the inventory level is now under control. Because consumer demand has softened after the COVID-19 pandemic, vendors and channels are more cautious in balancing sell-in volume and market demand.

Most tier 1 distributors have less than 6 weeks of inventory, which is significantly better compared with 2022. Meanwhile, the commercial market declined by 10.2% YoY to 77,000 units in 2Q23. The general election in May 2023 resulted in the commercial market to wait and see the situation until the announcement of a new government formed.

Puwanart Pientanyakij, Market Analyst, Devices Research, IDC Thailand.

“However, the election is expected to prolong until 2H23. Commercial will most likely refresh contracts after official election result announcement,” says Puwanart Pientanyakij, Market Analyst, Devices Research, IDC Thailand.

Top 5 Companies Highlights, 2Q23

Acer Group leads the market with a 23.1% share. After clearing its aging stocks and balancing its channel’s inventory, Acer Group shipped in bulk volume again in 2Q23.

Dell is at second position with a 14.5% share. It secured the top position in the commercial segment with its good reputation in shorter lead time deliverables and due to a channels marketing program.

TPV holds the third spot with a 14.2% share. It has been able to manage its channel partners’ inventory at a healthy level since the early part of the year. Also, it shipped in more entry-level monitors in the quarter with aggressive prices to push sellouts.

LG Electronics is in fourth place with a 10.5% share in the quarter. Even though it declined in shipment, LG Electronics is one of a few brands that have good performance in large screen sizes and was able to have both QoQ and YoY growth.

Lenovo is in fifth place with a 10.4% share. Despite the total shipment decline for Lenovo, it gained share in the commercial segment against last year during the same period with some project fulfilments in the quarter.

