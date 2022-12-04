Thailand PC market declined by 18.5% Year-over-Year

- Advertisement - -

Thailand’s PC market declined by 18.5% Year-over-Year (YoY) and grew 6.7% sequentially by 633,000 units in 3Q22 as supply issues improved. Most brands faced oversupply issues, especially in the notebook category where more retailers are having seasonal promotions to boost their sales.

Last year, some retailers did not need to offer any promotion to sell out, due to the strong demand caused by most people working from home. However, demand has recently softened across segments, forcing vendors and channels to focus on clearing inventory. Consequently, first-tier distributors have recently been cautious about ordering new shipments, especially notebook products, to avoid overstocking. Some products were overstocked for more than 14 weeks.

“The rising inflation rate has slowed down demand, compared with last year. However, there are some growth opportunities that are getting more attention from vendors,” said PuwanartPientanyakij, Market Analyst at IDC Thailand.

At the beginning of 2022, corporate companies, small and medium-sized businesses started to return to their offices. As a result, the demand for desktops began to pick up in 2Q22. Several backlog orders from various sectors were delivered in 3Q22, resulting in strong desktop growth of 9.7% YoY and 14.0% sequentially to reach 271,000 units.

Vendors and channels are focusing on clearing their notebook inventory. IDC expects a higher share of desktop products from public sector and very large enterprises in 4Q22.

(IDC REPORT)

