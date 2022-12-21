TEXUB Engages NovaaOne Capital to be its Financial Advisor

- Advertisement - -

TEXUB, a Global digital B2B marketplace, offering an end-to-end IT trade ecosystem, has engaged NovaaOne Capital Pvt. Ltd a leading boutique investment bank as its financial advisor for value creation.

NovaaOne Capital is a knowledge-led boutique investment bank with deep expertise in M&A, capital market advisory, start-up financing, and AIF advisory. As a part of their start-up advisory services, NovaaOne aims to provide financial and end-to-end fundraising advisory to new-age companies across multiple sectors. Sunil Sanghai, the founder of the company, is a veteran investment banker with over three decades of experience in M&A and capital markets advisory across sectors.

Sunil Sanghai prior to founding NovaaOne, has been in key leadership positions including Vice Chairman – Investment Banking and Head of Global Banking at HSBC, India; Managing Director and Co-Head of Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs, India; and Executive Director at JM Morgan Stanley.

Suchit Kumar, CEO of TEXUB said, “We are excited to work with NovaaOne as our financial advisor as it has a prolific history of providing quality advisory to global brands. Its end-to-end financial service offerings serve as an ideal strategic fit for TEXUB and will assist us in unlocking the value of this fast-growing business.”

Sunil Sanghai, Founder and CEO of NovaaOne, said, “We believe TEXUB is going to transform the B2B IT trade globally. With most of the businesses starting their digital journey, there is huge potential for TEXUB to grow and add value to its customers. The company is led by industry stalwarts with a long-term vision, and we are proud to be a part of their growth journey.”

Since its launch in May 2022, TEXUB has been working relentlessly towards its phased approach to taking the business ahead. The current coverage of buyers and sellers across the globe for TEXUB has surpassed more than 30 countries and is expected to touch 50 countries soon.

