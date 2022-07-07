TEXUB Appoints Mehul Kagalwala as the Director for India & South Asia

- Advertisement -

TEXUB the global B2B Marketplace for IT & Mobility launched the platform at a gala event in Dubai on 25th May 2022. With a vision of connecting the buyers and sellers globally, TEXUB is setting up offices in multiple countries. After establishing in UAE, USA, Netherland and Singapore, TEXUB is opening the operations in India. Seasoned IT Channel expert Mr. Mehul Kagalwala has been appointed as the Director for India & South Asia region.

TEXUB is activity looking to expand its operations globally and to be the first player on the B2B Marketplace space for IT & Mobility. With the appointment of Mehul, TEXUB expects to take off its business expansion in India & South Asia. Mehul will be based out of Mumbai, India and his key responsibilities include expanding the footprint of TEXUB, boost the digital business and enhance the value for India’s IT Channel partners in global expansion.

Mr. Suchit Kumar, CEO, TEXUB

Mr. Suchit Kumar – CEO, TEXUB says, “We are pleased to welcome Mehul onboard, and with his specialization in developing channel, channel sales and the knowledge of the Indian and South Asia market, we are sure to expand our reach across the region at a much faster pace. India is an important market and mecca of digital services. We shall setup our complete Backoffice support infrastructure for the world from Pune, India”

Suchit Kumar further commented that the impact of B2B Online revolution is inevitable. All business will buy on Marketplace, sell on Marketplace, or host a Marketplace and that is the future trend. It is time to move from legacy system to smarter system of business to enhance the scope of business and TEXUB provides the perfect platform and opportunity.

