TerraMaster Released 8-bay Short Depth Rackmount 10GbE NAS U8-450 Space-efficient design for 4K Video Editing

TerraMaster released a new model of U8-450 8-bay short depth rackmount NAS with high-speed dual SFP+ 10GbE ports and dual RJ45 2.5GbE ports providing up to 20Gb transmission bandwidth through Link Aggregation. U8-450 supports up to 176TB storage space, and adopts 2U Rackmount case with a depth of only 384mm (15.1 inches) weighs merely 6.9kgs.

The U8-450 has been specifically developed for users who require high-speed storage, whichcan meet the stringent demands of 4K video editing, virtualization,databases, and other applications with high storage performance requirements. The space-efficient short depth design makes it easy to install in small media cabinets.

U8-450 Key Features:

Powerful Hardware

Features an Atom C3558R Quad-core 2.4GHz CPU, 8GB RAM DDR4 (expandable up to 32GB), dual SFP+ 10Gb Ethernet Ports, dual 2.5GbE RJ45 Ports – providing up to 20Gb transmission bandwidth through Link Aggregation. The two built-in M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slots support SSD cache acceleration, significantly improving storage efficiency.

High-speed 10Gb Network Sharing

The U8-450 NAS server supports 10Gb network connectivity, allowing multiple Windows/Mac workstations to connect simultaneously. This enables seamless collaborative editing of multi-track 4K media, special effects production, video synthesis, and import/export of clips using various video editing software such as Edius, Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve and Final Cut Pro. With faster data transfer rates, these servers greatly enhance work efficiency and reduce production time for projects.

Miniaturized Rack-mounted Server

The U8-450 adopts 2U Rackmount case with a depth of only 384mm (15.1 inches) weighs merely 6.9kgs, which saves a lot of space. It features simple installation without any rail, it is applicable to most 2-column cabinets and wall-mounted small cabinets, and can be used in a machine room, storage room, staircase, office along with a plethora of other places.

Multiple Backup Solutions

The U8-450 NAS features multiple backup applications including Centralized Backup, Duple Backup, Snapshot, CloudSync and more to enhance the safety of your data. These backup solutions ensure that your data is safe and secure at all times.

Reliable Data Protection and Restoration

The U8-450 NAS offers reliable data protection with support for TRAID, preventing data loss due to hard disk damage. The NAS system supports regular snapshots, allowing for quick restoration to a specific point in time when necessary. The TerraMaster one-click Security Isolation Mode provides emergency protection against virus and ransomware attacks. Users can rest easy knowing your data is secure and quickly recoverable in the event of an emergency.

