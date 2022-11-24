TerraMaster Presents New Storage Solutions for 2022

- Advertisement - -

TerraMaster presents its line-up of new storage solutions for 2022. TerraMaster expands its portfolio of professional storage solutions for home and business, entry-level to professional-grade storage products. The new storage solutions aim to meet the needs of a wide range of users, meeting different budget and performance needs. The new products feature updated specifications making them faster, more efficient, and more secured.

TerraMaster offers discounts on previous models as well as exclusive deals on the latest TerraMaster storage solutions. To learn more, please visit TerraMaster’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

TerraMaster 223 series is equipped with Intel Celeron N4505 dual-core processor and two 2.5G Ethernet ports, supporting up to 32GB of dual-channel memory. The F2-223 and F4-223 support Emby and Plex media servers, compatible with uPnP/DLNA protocols, and can stream video to a variety of multimedia devices, including computers, smartphones, media players, and TVs. With TNAS. Online, users can easily access, manage and share NAS files, making it an ideal NAS for creating personal private cloud and home multimedia center.

TerraMaster F2-423 and F4-423 offer excellent performance at an extremely affordable price. They are equipped with Intel quad-core processors and two 2.5GbE LAN ports. Through the network aggregation Link Aggregation, it can achieve up to 5Gb network bandwidth. F2-423 and F4-423 also support TRAID flexible array, 4K video decoding, multiple backup solutions, professional virtual applications and rich enterprise applications to meet the growing business needs of small and medium-sized enterprises.

TerraMaster T6-423, T9-423 and T12-423 are three desktop compact NAS designed for workloads requiring high throughput and low latency for SMB users who require a high-performance storage solution. Equipped with Intel N5105/N5095 2.0GHz quad-core processor, and 4GB (T6-423) / 8GB (T9-423 and T12-423) DDR4 memory, it also has M.2 slot for NVMe SSD to enable SSD cache acceleration for better performance. Small, quiet and rich backup and synchronization solutions make work easier and faster for SMB users.

TerraMaster U4-423, U8-423, and U12-423 feature Intel quad-core processors, 2.5GbE connectivity, 8 GB DDR4 dual-channel memory expandable up to 32 GB, and a built-in M.2 NVMe slot. The U4-423 adopts 1U Rackmount case, which saves space and applicable to most 2-column cabinets and wall-mounted small cabinets. On the other hand, U8-423, and U12-423 adopts 2U rackmounts. The Excellent performance, comprehensive backup applications and unique chassis design can meet the needs of enterprises for flexible, reliable and efficient storage solutions.

Equipped with the latest dedicated RAID chips and dual Thunderbolt 3 40Gbps interfaces, TeraMaster professional-grade RAID storage D8-332 and D16 Thunderbolt 3 can handle heavy workloads and stream, display and edit 4K/8K video smoothly in real-time. It supports up to 160/320 TB storage capacity and can be daisy-chained with other Thunderbolt 3 storage devices, supporting up to a massive 800TB /1PB storage. Given its compactness, its large storage capacity, and its lightning speed, the D8-332 and D16 Thunderbolt 3 are ideally suited for the most demanding applications, including 4K video editing, as well as seamless 4K streaming.

