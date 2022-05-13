TerraMaster Launches Partner Program Along with 9 New Professional NAS Products

- Advertisement -

TerraMasterlaunches the TerraMaster Partner Program with Zero Inventory Risk and brings bigger exclusive deals for NAS and DAS partners, VARs, system integrators and IT solution providers. TerraMaster also launches nine (9) new professional-grade NAS products in four new product series.

The TerraMaster Partner Program provides partners access to the latest NAS and Thunderbolt 3 Series products as well as exclusive deals and discounts. The program also facilitates training for operating TerraMaster products to accelerate the use and integration of new products and technologies.

Partners that sell TNAS and TDAS monthly will receive corresponding marketing support fees. Also, partners who meet quarterly sales goals will receive additional sales bonuses and incentives.

There are six types and three tiers of partner classification. The 6 partner types include Authorized Distributors, Authorized Resellers, System Integrators, Offline Retailers, Online Stores and Service Providers/Industry Consultants.

To complement the launching of the TerraMaster Partner Program, nine (9) new professional-grade NAS products have been added to TerraMaster’s lineup under the TX-423 Series, FX-423 Series, UX-423 Series, and DX-Thunderbolt 3 Series.

The TX-423 Series is a compact desktop-class 2.5GbE NAS, designed for workloads requiring high throughput and low latency. TerraMaster launches the new T12-423 12-bay, T9-423 9-bay, and T6-423 6-bay NAS products.

The FX-423 Series is designed to meet the needs of resource-constrained IT professionals. The FX-423 Series products are simple, modern, affordable, and flexible to meet different needs and applications. TerraMaster launches the new F4-423 4-bay and F2-423 2-bay NAS products.

The UX-423 Series are rackmount high-performance NAS products, designed for businesses requiring efficient productivity and centralized data management. TerraMaster launches the U8-423 8-bay and U4-423 4-bay NAS products.

The DX-Thunderbolt3 Series are high-speed, large-capacity DAS products designed for professionals. It is suitable for demanding users like video editors, animators, and content creators. TerraMaster launches the new D16-Thunderbolt3 16-bay and D8-Thunderbolt3 8-bay DAS products.

