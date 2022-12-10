TerraMaster Launches Hyper Cache Acceleration Tool

- Advertisement - -

TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products for home, businesses and enterprises announces the TerraMaster Hyper Cache – a storage cache acceleration tool developed in-house by TerraMaster. Compared to traditional SSD cache, Hyper Cache provides three different cache modes wherein each offer different advantages in different scenarios.

TerraMaster Hyper Cache supports RAID arrays. Combined with TerraMaster specially developed SSD disk array, Hyper Cache allows users to use multiple SSDs to create RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5 disk arrays to provide SSD capacity expansion and redundancy protection functions.

Hyper Cache optimizes the cache read and write sequence, and at the same time, allows users to choose the appropriate cache acceleration mode for different usage scenarios. Hyper Cache makes TNAS more flexible in terms of application and cater to different and unique client needs. Hyper Cache Key Features–

More Efficient Caching: Hyper Cache optimizes the cache read and write sequence, and at the same time, allows users to choose the appropriate cache acceleration mode for different usage scenarios. Compared with traditional SSD cache, Hyper Cache improves cache acceleration performance by 35% and reduces memory usage by 10%.

Faster and Safer: Combined with TerraMaster specially developed SSD disk array, Hyper Cache allows users to use multiple SSDs to create RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5 disk arrays to provide SSD capacity expansion and redundancy protection functions.

Custom Cache Working Modes: TerraMaster Hyper Cache provides users with three optional cache working modes: read-write, balanced, and read-only. Different modes have different characteristics as described below.

Read-Write Mode: This mode provides both read and write cache acceleration. The data will be written to the SSD cache first, and then written to the hard disk later. The read-write mode is suitable for users who have high requirements for cache read and write performance.

Balance Mode: This mode provides preloaded read cache acceleration. The data will be written to the SSD cache and the hard disk at the same time, the data writing speed will be reduced to a certain extent, but the reading speed can be improved. Balanced mode is suitable for users who do not have high requirements for write cache performance but high requirements for read cache performance.

Read-only Mode: This mode provides read cache acceleration only. The data will be directly written to the hard disk instead of the cache. Read-only mode is suitable for users who have high requirements on data security but low requirements on cache write performance.

Flexible Storage Cache Options: Most TNAS can use 2.5″ SATA SSD to create Hyper Cache. Select TNAS models supports 2.5″ SATA SSDs and M.2 NVMe SSDs for Hyper Cache giving builders flexible options.

Designed For Users with High-Speed Requirements: Content creators have demand fast yet secure storage, cache capacity must meet their needs. A high-definition video script is often up to several hundred GB. With Hyper Cache, users can select up to two SSDs to create and choose the read-write mode + RAID 0 array configuration. Such configuration deliver high-speed storage that’s ideal for content creator.

Improved Data Security: Website-type databases are characterized by low writes, but high concurrent reads, requiring high 4K read performance. Uses can use the balanced mode + RAID 0 array configuration, which can not only ensure the safety of writing, but also achieve the purpose of reading speed.

