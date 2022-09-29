TerraMaster Launches F2-223 and F4-223 with TRAID

- Advertisement - -

TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products for home, businesses and enterprises, launches the new 2-bay F2-223 NAS and 4-bay F4-223 NAS with TRAID. The new F2-223 and F4-223 also features upgraded specifications including the use of an efficient Intel Celeron N4505 dual-core processor and the latest TOS 5 operating system. Similar to Synology Hybrid RAID (SHR), TRAID (TerraMaster RAID) provides automatic combination of disk space, hard disk failure redundancy protection, and automatic capacity expansion – essential functions for storage space management. F2-223 and F4-223 Key Features:

Powerful Performance: Equipped with an Intel Celeron N4505 dual-core processor and two 2.5G Ethernet ports that deliver read and write speeds of up to 283MB/S. Supports dual-channel memory of up to 32GB, 4GB DDR4 memory installed on base configuration.

New Operating System: The F2-223 and F4-223 runs in the new operating system TOS 5 which offers more than 50 new functions and 600 improvements compared with the previous generation. The new features meet more business requirements, as well as significantly improving response speed, security, and ease of use.

TRAID (TerraMaster RAID): A highlight feature of the new F2-223 and F4-223 devices is their support for TRAID, a flexible disk array management tool developed by TerraMaster. It offers several unique features that provide better storage space management. Learn more about the key features of TRAID below.

Flexible Disk Array Management: It has advanced features such as automatic combination of disk space, hard disk failure redundancy protection, and automatic capacity expansion.

Higher Disk Space Utilization: TRAID’s elastic strategy provides higher disk space utilization compared to traditional RAID modes.

Easy Storage Space Expansion: With TRAID, storage space can be easily expanded by replacing the hard disk with a larger capacity and/or increasing the number of hard disks.

Hard Disk Failure Redundancy Protection: TRAID can provide you with redundant protection against a hard disk failure, allowing a maximum of one hard disk to fail. Ensure your data is not lost in the event of a hard drive failure in the array.

Migrate TRAID to TRAID+: You can migrate TRAID to TRAID+ by adding the number of hard drives. TRAID+ with redundant protection of 2 hard drives.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.