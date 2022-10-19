TerraMaster Launches Compact U4-423 4-Bay Rackmount NAS for Flexible Deployment

- Advertisement - -

TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products for home, businesses and enterprises, introduces the U4-423 compact 4-bay rackmount NAS. Its compact and high-quality metal body makes it very versatile to fit into small cabinets for home users. It is equipped with an Intel Celeron N5105/N5095 quad-core processor and two 2.5 GbE interfaces. Designed for small- and medium-sized businesses, the TerraMaster U4-423 provides cost-effective yet high-performance storage solutions.

The TerraMaster U4-423 can deal with high-load workflow and a high level of concurrent user access. Rapid document storage and management are facilitated by high-speed document retrieval, efficient transmission performance, and rich TerraMaster disaster backup and recovery solutions. TerraMaster U4-423 Key Features:-

Efficient Performance: The TerraMaster U4-423 uses an Intel Celeron N5105/N5095 quad-core processor with 2.0 GHz and maximum turbo to 2.9 GHz. It supports AES NI hardware encryption. Base configuration is fitted with 4GB DDR4 memory, dual-channel memory support up to 32GB.

Higher Transmission Speed: The U4-423 is configured with two 2.5 GbE interfaces delivering transmission speeds of up to 283 MB/s with 4X Seagate IronWolf 18TB in RAID 0. Link Aggregation provides a network bandwidth up to 5Gb.

Compact and Durable Chassis: The U4-423 features a compact and durable chassis that measures 360mm in depth when server handles are installed allowing for more units installed in the rackmount for more storage. The alloy casing adds a modern touch and secures the drives in place.

TRAID Support: The U4-423 supports TerraMaster RAID (TRAID). It provides users with an optimized, flexible, and elastic disk array management solution.

One-stop Backup Solutions: All backup solutions are available in a single portal for ease of use and navigation. This one-stop backup solution includes Central Backup, Duple Backup, Snapshot, USB Copy, and other comprehensive backup tools.

Comprehensive Data Synchronization Solutions: The U4-423 supports TerraMaster CloudSync and TerraSync which provides secure and convenient multi-platform file access, sharing and synchronization solutions.

Availability: The TerraMaster U4-423 4-Bay Rackmount NAS will be available at partner resellers.

