TerraMaster Flexible Disk Array (TRAID) Launched

TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products for home, businesses and enterprises, highlights the release of the TerraMaster Flexible Disk Array (TRAID) as one of the key features of the newly released TerraMaster TOS 5 operating system. The TerraMaster TRAID is a new RAID management tool that optimizes traditional RAID modes. Launched as a counterpart of the Synology Hybrid RAID (SHR), TRAID gives users flexible disk array configuration, flexible online migration, capacity expansion, and redundancy policies in TOS 5.

TerraMaster uses the Linux disk management tool to subtly divide the hard disk space of different capacities into smaller partitions, and then combine the redundancy strategy to recombine the partitions. With that, TRAID also improves disk space utilization and provides solutions and security protection for storage space changes caused by new business requirements. TRAID Key Features —

Flexible Disk Array: TRAID has features such as the automatic combination of disk space, hard disk failure redundancy protection, and automatic capacity expansion.

Higher Disk Space Utilization: Combining five HDDs with different capacities (1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB, and 10TB) to form a disk array with redundancy protection only provides 5TB of usable storage space with traditional RAID mode (RAID 5). With TRAID’s elastic strategy, you can get 23TB of usable storage space.

1Flexible Storage Space Expansion: Once TRAID is established, users can easily expand the storage space by either replacing the hard drive with a larger capacity or increase the number of hard drives.

Hard Disk Failure Redundancy Protection: TRAID provides redundant protection against a hard disk failure, offering protection for one hard disk failure. With TRAID+, redundant protection can cover up to two hard disk failures.

Higher Level TRAID: TRAID+: Users can migrate TRAID to TRAID+ by adding the number of hard drives. TRAID+ requires at least four hard disks.

