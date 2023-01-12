TerraMaster Announces TOS 5.1 Beta with New Features and Improved Security

- Advertisement - -

TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products for home, businesses and enterprises, announces the new TOS 5.1 Beta operating system with new features and improved performance. New features and improvements include upgraded kernel, 4K hardware decoding, storage pool expansion via USB, Hyper Cache, categorized notifications, USB Storage Management, optimized Docker Manager, better AI computing performance for Terra Photos and other applications, and more. TerraMaster TOS 5.1 Beta is now available for download on select TNAS devices.

Upgraded Kernel: The TOS 5.1 kernel has been updated from 4.19 to 5.15. The update kernel on TOS 5.1 Beta optimized EXT4/Btrfs/NTFs file systems and SMB3 file server, used ext4/f2fs/ubifs file system encryption in the encryption API, enabled Apple M1 SoC functionality under Linux and added USB 4 interface support, which greatly improved the performance and security of file system.

4K Hardware Decoding: The new hardware decoding driver for Intel Jasper Lake GPU is added, which will significantly improve 4K video hardware decoding capability for TerraMaster NAS.

Storage pool expansion via USB: By connecting TerraMaster USB disk array, users can easily expand the storage space of the storage pool for TNAS. It supports TRAID/RAID 0/RAID 1/RAID 5/RAID 6 array mode and provide 10Gb storage bandwidth. Compared with eSATA or mini SAS expansion enclosures, TerraMaster USB expansion enclosures are more economical and more convenient.

Hyper Cache: TerraMaster Hyper Cache is TerraMaster unique SSD cache acceleration tool. Hyper Cache can provide up to three cache modes to choose from to suit different usage needs, and can also create disk arrays for SSDs to increase cache speed and security. Such configuration delivers high-speed storage that is ideal for video editing.

Categorized Notifications: TOS 5.1 Beta optimizes system messages and divides message notifications into four levels: information, success, error, and warning. Each level of messages is marked with a more eye-catching symbol of different colors. User can always keep track of any abnormalities in the system and ensure the security of the system and data.

USB Storage Management: TOS 5.1 fully optimizes the mounting of USB partitions. The system will record the path of the last mounted USB partition. When re-mounting next time, the original path will be allocated first to provide more storage space for the use and backup of USB.

Optimized Docker Manager: TerraMaster launches updated version of Docker Manager and updates the Docker engine to 20.10.17 version. The optimized interface brings it in line with users’ aesthetics and usage habits. Container deployment is more flexible and TerraMaster NAS utilization is optimized.

Terra Photos: TOS 5.1 replaced the more powerful Intel OpenVINO AI computing engine, combined with the new Terra Photos application, the intelligent photo recognition efficiency increased by 30%. Terra Photo is designed for home users and photography enthusiasts to manage photo storage, share and access photos from anywhere.

