TerraMaster Announces TNAS Mobile 3 for Remote Storage Management

TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products for home, businesses and enterprises, announces the TNAS Mobile 3, a dedicated mobile client developed by TerraMaster for remote storage management for TNAS devices running on TOS 5 operating system.

TNAS Mobile 3 features a redesigned user interface for better navigation. The app also comes with new functions including phone backup, photo management, personal folder, team folder, coffer, remote administrator, and others.

Key Features

Modernized and Simplified: TNAS Mobile 3 app’s user interface and modernized and simplified to make it more intuitive and user friendly. Its icons are in lightweight encapsulation, optimized especially for mobile web pages, with some of the options reformatted, thus being more in line with modern aesthetic taste and usage habits.

Login OTP Two-Factor Authentication: Two-factor authentication provides an extra layer of protection for your TNAS and this is available using the TNAS Mobile 3.

Military-Grade Encryption: TNAS Mobile 3 uses military-grade RSA 2048 encryption that allows data to be stored in a coffer. Once stored, Encrypted data cannot be opened or read without the encryption key providing the highest level of data security and protection.

Remote Administrator: TNAS Mobile 3 has a new remote administrator function that allow users to manage the TNAS device(s) remotely. Using the app, remote administrators can monitor TNAS in real time, execute admin-level operation such as shutting down or restarting the TNAS, enabling or disabling file service, remote terminal access, and other functions.

Mobile Phone Backup: Using TNAS Mobile 3, users can backup data on their phone to your TNAS. This allows users to save space on your phone or backup important files on your phone with ease.

Easier File Navigation: TNAS Mobile 3 can sort and classify the photos, videos, music and documents in specified folders to quickly select content matching the keywords, thus improving efficiency when searching for videos, music or documents. The addition of Recent Access, Favorites, My Share, and Quick Access enables you to retrieve documents more quickly and easily.

Personal Storage with Privacy: TNAS Mobile 3 gives access to personal storage space for users to store files and data via the mobile device. Storage space can be configured as an encrypted private storage space for private data or a public storage space designed for collaboration. Other users with TNAS Mobile 3 can access, store, and modify files on public space providing easy collaboration between remote workers on the field.

Easier File Sharing: With TNAS Mobile 3, you can easily share files or entire folders to family, friends, collaborators, and other users that has access to the TNAS network remotely. TNAS Mobile 3 even offer advanced settings including expiry date, number of times access is allowed, download permissions, password verifications, and other sharing options.

