Tenda Unveils i29 & i24 “Free Cloud-Based Software Controller” Indoor Ceiling Access Points for Small to Large Enterprises

Introducing the Latest Firmware for the “Free Cloud-Based Software Controller” for Tenda i29 (AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Long-Rang Indoor Ceiling Access Point) and Tenda i24 (AC1200 Wave2 Gigabit Indoor Ceiling Access Point) which is Compatible with Tenda CloudFi v1.0. With this Free Cloud-Based Software Controller, you can effortlessly manage and monitor your access points from anywhere, anytime, using our user-friendly cloud-based platform.

IT teams are always looking for the best solution and alternatives to provide seamless wireless network coverage to large areas such as office buildings, malls, showrooms, factories, and other such environments. Conventional access points may fulfill the requirement for coverage, but what they could end up with is flaky network signals when users tend to move around from one point to another. Tenda, a known giant in supplying networking devices and equipment, addresses these issues with the announcement of “Free Cloud-Based Software Controller” two ceiling-mount dual-band PoE access points i29 that promise high throughput speeds of up to 3000Mbps with Wi-Fi 6 (AX) Technology, i24 that promise high throughput speeds of up to 1200Mbps and a wide coverage of up to 500m2 for seamless connectivity of devices moving around the floor. The Tenda i29 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band Indoor Ceiling Access Point and i24 AC1200 Wave2 Gigabit Indoor Ceiling Access Point are designed specifically for large areas, multiple device connectivity, and an easy-to-use central management and control system.

Tenda i29 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band Indoor Ceiling Access Point:

The i29 uses the latest Wi-Fi 6 (AX) Technology that takes advantage of the 160Mhz channel width over the 5GHz band to supply blazing fast data throughputs of up to 2.4Gbps — 3X higher than ordinary Wi-Fi 5GHz APs and twice more than conventional Wi-Fi 6 APs. What makes this beast standout is the application of new technologies such as OFDMA, spatial multiplexing, and 2 X 2MU-MIMO that drive the network capacity of a single i29 access point to 4 times the conventional performance. Using its built-in high-power RF design, the AP can maintain the quality of the Wi-Fi signal even over a longer distance, so wireless clients can seamlessly connect over a wider floor space. The Tenda i29 is a perfect choice for businesses, hotels and university campus which require high-performance Wi-Fi networks. Other features include VLAN, up to 11 SSIDs, up to 254 concurrent clients, OFDMA, supports the new-generation WPA3 Wi-Fi encryption protocol and more.

Tenda i24 AC1200 Wave 2 Gigabit Indoor Ceiling Access Point:

The i24 is a Gigabit dual-band (5GHz/2.4GHz) indoor ceiling AP (IEEE 802.11ac Wave2) that offers a concurrent data rate of up to 1200Mbps. It is powered by MU-MIMO and uses built-in omnidirectional antennas for a broader wireless coverage with just a single AP with the option to adjust the power transmission as required. Featuring multiple interference-mitigation technologies, the i24 can automatically choose the best channel and adjust the transmit power to a reasonable value, significantly optimizing wireless signals by mitigating co-channel interference and electromagnetic interference (EMI). It is powered by PoE to achieve long-distance power supply without tampering with your existing grid network, while also allowing the use of Tenda access controllers (AC) to configure and manage multiple i24s in a centralized manner. Other features include AP/Client AP Modes, VLAN, up to 12 SSIDs, up to 256 concurrent clients, OFDMA, Dual Power PoE / DC option, and more.

Pricing and Availability:

Tenda i29 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band Indoor Ceiling Access Point and i24 AC1200 Wave2 Gigabit Indoor Ceiling Access Point are available in the market at a price point of INR10,240 and 6,399 respectively. Users can purchase these products through all leading online and offline retail stores across India.

