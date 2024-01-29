Tenda Launches S106PC and S110PC 100M Lite PoE Switches for Small-Scale Enterprises

- Advertisement - -

Tenda proudly announces the release of the S106PC and S110PC 100M Lite PoE Switches, designed to cater the connectivity and power distribution needs of Access Points, IP-Phones, and Video Surveillance/CCTV networks for small-scale enterprises. The switches are independently designed to showcase a commitment to cutting-edge technology and user-friendly design. These unmanaged PoE switches are compatible with IEEE802.3 AF/AT standard PoE power supply modes, ensuring seamless integration with various powered devices.

System Integrators and Technical Persons are always looking for the best solution and alternatives to monitoring network needs to be built, these are an ideal choice for small enterprises, convenience stores, and street restaurants and other such environments. The switches outshine competitors with dual-port uplink flexibility, intelligent power distribution, and extended mode up to 250m network coverage. These switches seamlessly deliver power to Access Points, IP-Phones, and CCTV/Video Surveillance networks, ensuring a robust and efficient connectivity solution for small enterprises and making them the superior choice.

S106PC:6-Port 100M Lite PoE Switch with 4-Port PoE: The S106PC is a 100M Dual-Port Uplink Unmanaged PoE Switch boasts an impressive network architecture featuring 4*10/100 Base-TX Ethernet Ports for both data and power delivery, along with 2*10/100 Base-T Ethernet Ports, ensuring versatile connectivity options. With a non-blocking wire-speed forwarding backplane bandwidth of 1.2Gbps, this switch facilitates seamless and high-speed data transmission. Additionally, each PoE port offers a Maximum Output Power of 30W, contributing to a Total Machine Output of 55W, making the S106PC an ideal solution for small-scale enterprises’ monitoring networks requiring efficient power distribution and robust performance.

S110PC:10-Port 100M Lite PoE Switch with 8-Port PoE: The S110PC is a 100M Dual-Port Uplink Unmanaged PoE Switchis offering 8*10/100 Base-TX Ethernet Ports for simultaneous data and power delivery, accompanied by 2*10/100 Base-T Ethernet Ports for versatile connectivity. Boasting a non-blocking wire-speed forwarding backplane bandwidth of 2.0Gbps, this switch ensures seamless and high-speed data transmission, making it well-suited for the demands of modern networks. Each PoE port provides a Maximum Output Power of 30W, contributing to an impressive Total Machine Output of 80W, with its powerful performance and efficient power distribution.

Both switches comply with IEEE802.3, IEEE802.3u, IEEE802.3X standards and the IEEE 802.3x full-duplex flow control and half-duplex backpressure flow control. The switches support up to 1k MAC addresses and employs automatic MAC address learning, enhancing network efficiency and security by dynamically adapting to connected devices. The S106PC and S110PC feature a versatile desktop and wall-mounted design, providing users with a convenient plug-and-play solution for effortless integration into various environments. The S106PC and S110CP models demonstrate exceptional network flexibility by supporting a network extension of up to 250 meters. Additionally, 1-2 ports are designated as high-priority ports, ensuring efficient and prioritized data transmission for critical applications. Featuring 4KV High-Level Lightning Protection, these switches ensure robust reliability, with PoE supporting short-circuit and overload protection, and power supply equipped with over-temperature and over-voltage protection. Unleash the power of connectivity with the S106PC and S110PC 100M Lite PoE Switches, fortified by a relentless 3-Years Burning Warranty, ensuring your network remains ablaze with unparalleled performance and reliability. Tenda S106PC & S110PC are available through all leading online and offline retail stores across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Tenda

