Tenda India showcased its WiFi-6 routers and security camera at Bengal Global Trade Expo-2022

Tenda India displayed its latest launched and upcoming networking products at Bengal Trade Expo-2022, the largest east India trade expo, at Compass Tech Fair, Science City, Kolkata, from 20th to 24th April.

The event observed massive footfall from the IT hardware and networking industry across the nation. Tenda team members Mr. Jitender Kohli (Product Manager-Fortune Marketing), Mr. Rakesh (Service and Support-Tenda India), and Mr. Abhishek (BDM-Fortune Marketing) demonstrated its surveillance range and explained features to customers by the executive Tenda is set-up Hall no2, Bronze stall no 1.

At Compass Tech fair 2022 Tenda showcased its new upcoming series in SOHO space, named CP6, Cp3, and a complete bundle with DVR. Other products on the shelf were POE switches, 4G wifi routers, pocket hotspots, Fiber routers, high-speed AC routers, complete home mesh wifi solution, and USB adapters.

