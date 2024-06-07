Tenable to Acquire Eureka Security to Add Data Security Posture Management to its Cloud Security Platform

- Advertisement -

Tenable® Holdings, Inc., the Exposure Management company, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Eureka Security, Inc., a provider of data security posture management (DSPM) for cloud environments. Eureka Security helps security teams gain a holistic view into an organisation’s cloud data security footprint, fight policy drift and misconfigurations that put data at risk, and continuously improve their security posture over time. The acquisition is expected to close this month.

By adding DSPM capabilities to its CNAPP solution, Tenable will help customers identify key evidence related to cloud data risk, including where sensitive data resides in the cloud, who has access to that data and the severity of the risk posed by potential data compromise. This type of visibility is central to an organisation’s ability to accurately assess its cloud security compliance. In the 2024 Tenable Cloud Security Outlook study, 95% of organizations polled had experienced cloud-related breaches in the previous 18 months. Among those, 92% reported exposure of sensitive data, and a majority acknowledged being harmed by the data exposure.

Mr. Shai Morag, senior vice president and general manager of Cloud Security, Tenable.

“Eureka Security’s technology will enable Tenable to provide even better prioritisation of cloud risks and identify toxic combinations beyond vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and over-privileged access to include data at risk as well,” said Mr. Shai Morag, senior vice president and general manager of Cloud Security, Tenable. “This is another example of how we’re pushing the envelope in cloud security innovation for customers and leading the market forward by developing best-in-class capabilities.”

Ms. Liat Hayun, co-founder and CEO, Eureka Security.

“Eureka Security’s data-centric approach provides the visibility, control and automation needed to navigate the dynamic cloud landscape while ensuring the highest level of security and compliance,” said Ms. Liat Hayun, co-founder and CEO, Eureka Security. “We’re excited to join Tenable. Integrating our capabilities into Tenable’s CNAPP offering creates a compelling capability for customers. Tenable also brings an expansive customer base, and strong go-to-market capabilities. We couldn’t have found a better match to help us expand our mission to reduce cloud data risk globally.”

The integration of DSPM will round out the current Tenable Cloud Security solution that already includes such key capabilities as unified CNAPP, iron-clad CSPM protection, cloud workload protection and industry-leading CIEM, among others, which will give security teams the context and prioritisation guidance to make efficient and accurate remediation decisions. The Eureka Security DSPM capabilities are expected to be natively integrated into Tenable Cloud Security and its leading CNAPP solution later this year.

The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on revenue this year.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Tenable

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429