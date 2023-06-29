Tenable Named Snowflake’s Cybersecurity Partner of the Year

- Advertisement - -

Tenable® announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, that it has been named the 2023 Cybersecurity Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

Tenable was recognized for its Tenable One Exposure Management Platform. Tenable One, Powered by Snowflake, helps joint customers gain a holistic view of their entire attack surface — including software and web application vulnerabilities, cloud misconfigurations, identity, and access weaknesses – and glean actionable insights with out-of-the-box dashboards, risk scoring, and attack path analysis. Tenable One delivers a scalable, global exposure management platform to help customers prevent cyberattacks and accurately communicate cyber risk to support optimal business performance.

Glen Pendley, chief technology officer, Tenable.

“Our work with Snowflake is critical in helping customers quickly identify exposures, prioritize remediation, and reduce cyber risk,” said Glen Pendley, chief technology officer, Tenable. “Leveraging the Snowflake Data Cloud enabled us to be highly scalable and efficient, and deliver a seamless user experience. The flexibility provided by Snowflake allows us to focus on developing platform features, delivering greater value to customers faster. We look forward to further expanding our partnership to build even deeper product integrations that support our ecosystem.”

said Omer Singer, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy, Snowflake.

“Tenable and Snowflake’s partnership represents tremendous potential for data-driven security programs,” said Omer Singer, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy, Snowflake. “As our Cybersecurity Partner of the Year, Tenable has made great strides towards unifying vulnerability insights, asset inventory, and other key aspects of attack surface- all on the Data Cloud. We are proudly committed to breaking down silos together for cybersecurity teams across our customers.”

