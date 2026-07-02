Tenable Named as the Current Company to Beat for AI-Powered Exposure Assessment in a June 2026 Gartner Report

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Tenable® Holdings, Inc., the exposure management company, announced that Gartner has identified Tenable as the company to beat for AI-powered exposure assessment in its report, AI Vendor Race: Tenable Is the Company to Beat for AI-Powered Exposure Assessment.

According to Gartner, “Tenable’s long-standing dominance in vulnerability assessment, its strong asset and attack surface discovery capabilities, and its ability to execute on its AI strategy make it the front-runner in AI-powered exposure assessment.”

The Gartner report further notes that, “Tenable’s broad attack surface coverage sets it apart from competitors. Tenable One is a well-integrated platform that spans traditional IT, identity, cloud, CPS and container environments.” Gartner adds that “This visibility extends to emerging attack surfaces such as AI. Tenable identifies shadow AI usage and can also prioritize AI exposures like sensitive data leakage, misconfigurations, novel AI attacks, risky agent behavior, and unsafe integrations with external tools.”

Mr. Mark Thurmond, co-CEO, Tenable

“Cybersecurity is entering a new era where AI is changing both how organizations operate and how attackers exploit them,” said Mr. Mark Thurmond, co-CEO, Tenable. “Organizations need a modern approach that not only gives them complete visibility across their expanding attack surface, but helps them act on risk faster. We believe Gartner’s recognition reflects our continued commitment to enabling customers to keep pace with that change.”

We feel the Gartner recognition builds on a series of recent AI milestones for Tenable. In recent months, the company announced the general availability of Tenable Hexa AI, the agentic AI engine inside the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, expanded its Tenable One AI Exposure capabilities to help customers protect their AI attack surface, and joined a select group of cybersecurity companies participating in both Anthropic’s Project Glasswing initiative and OpenAI’s Daybreak Cyber Partner Program. Together, these investments are helping shape the next generation of AI-powered cybersecurity while enabling customers to move beyond identifying exposures to continuously prioritizing and reducing cyber risk.

Mr. Steve Vintz, co-CEO, Tenable

“We’re still in the early innings of AI in cybersecurity,” said Mr. Steve Vintz, co-CEO, Tenable. “The next phase isn’t just identifying exposures – it’s enabling security teams to continuously understand, prioritize and remediate them with AI working alongside people. That’s where we’re investing, and where we believe the market is headed.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Tenable

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