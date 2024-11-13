Tenable Forecasts Data Security in the Cloud to Take Centre Stage as AI Adoption Accelerates in 2025

- Advertisement -

As 2025 approaches, Tenable, the exposure management company, is highlighting the critical need for organisations to prioritise data security in the cloud amid the rapid rise of AI adoption. In the coming year, companies will face mounting pressure to secure AI initiatives at scale while safeguarding a growing range of data assets from cyber threats. Here are Tenable’s key predictions for the future of cloud security:

AI adoption and increased security scrutiny

In 2025 and beyond, we’ll see more organisations incorporating AI into their infrastructure and products as the technology becomes more accessible. This widespread adoption will lead to data being distributed across a more complex landscape of locations, accounts and applications, creating new security and infrastructure challenges. In response, CISOs will prioritise the development of AI-specific policies and security measures tailored to these evolving needs. Expect heightened scrutiny over vendor practices, with a focus on responsible and secure AI usage that aligns with organisational security standards. As AI adoption accelerates, ensuring secure, compliant implementation will become a top priority for all industries.

The growth of distributed data will be a boon for cybercriminals

As data volumes grow and become more distributed across multi-cloud environments, the risk of data breaches will rise significantly. With AI tools relying on vast amounts of customer data, cybercriminals will have more opportunities to target these systems, making data exfiltration and unauthorised access easier. Organisations will face an escalating risk as attackers exploit these expanding data environments to achieve malicious goals.

AI-powered attacks will outpace traditional security measures

Despite the best efforts of companies like OpenAI, Google and Microsoft to implement robust security protocols, cybercriminals now have powerful tools at their disposal, including AI-driven virtual assistants that can streamline and amplify their attacks. As data volumes continue to surge and become more accessible, the appeal and ease of targeting sensitive information will grow. This convergence of advanced attack tools and abundant data will make it increasingly difficult for organisations to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

Data is business fuel but secure AI adoption is critical

These predictions should not deter organisations from embracing AI. Instead, they underscore the importance of developing robust strategies for secure and responsible AI adoption. Organisations must focus on integrating AI into their systems securely rather than viewing it as a risky proposition.

Ms. Liat Hayun, VP of Product Management and Cloud Security Research at Tenable

“Organisations must understand that data is the fuel driving their business—it enables insights, fosters collaboration, and powers innovation,” said Ms. Liat Hayun, VP of Product Management and Cloud Security Research at Tenable. “As AI adoption skyrockets and data storage demands grow, safeguarding distributed data has never been more critical. As we head into 2025, business leaders and security teams must strike a careful balance between innovation and security, ensuring that AI initiatives do not inadvertently open new doors for cyberattackers.”

