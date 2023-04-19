Tenable Enhances Rapidly Growing Technology Ecosystem Program with New Go-To-Market Benefits

- Advertisement - -

Tenable® announced significant enhancements to its Technology Ecosystem Program, driven by a shift toward exposure management solutions. The program has also expanded to include integrations with its innovative ​​operational technology (OT) security solution, Tenable OT Security.

Organisations around the world trust Tenable and the breadth and depth of its robust exposure management ecosystem to analyse, gain context and take decisive action to better understand and reduce their exposure to cyber risk. Tenable has a rich ecosystem with over 125 security and IT operations technology partners and more than 250 unique product integrations designed to enrich data, enhance visibility, automate workflows and improve overall security posture.

The enhanced program provides a variety of technical, sales and marketing benefits to fuel partners’ go-to-market strategies, such as social media support, joint webinar opportunities, thought leadership blog opportunities, logo listing on the Tenable Technology Partner site, access to the Tenable Assure referral program and more. In addition, Tenable has always provided its technology partners with use of its APIs free of charge, eliminating any budgetary constraints or headaches. Tenable also supplies partners with developer quick-start guides, development tools and support, free developer access and a clearly-defined validation process enabling engineering teams to efficiently and effectively create integrations that meet market demands.

Ray Komar, vice president of technology and cloud alliances, Tenable.

“We pride ourselves on the success and innovative collaborations that our Technology Ecosystem Program generates,” Ray Komar, vice president of technology and cloud alliances, Tenable. “Organisations’ attack surfaces continue to expand in tandem with increasing cyber-attacks exploiting known vulnerabilities. Investing in our partners reinforces our commitment to provide customers with the tools, resources and seamless integrations they need to understand and reduce their risk.”

The Tenable Technology Ecosystem Program is a part of Tenable Assure, the company’s partner program, which includes its channel and managed security services partner program.

Tenable today also unveiled the winners of its Global Partner Awards at Tenable AssureWorld 2023, the company’s virtual partner conference.

More Related : Tenable

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429