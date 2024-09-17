Tenable Appoints Rajnish Gupta as MD & Country Manager in India

- Advertisement -

Tenable®, the exposure management company, announced the appointment of Rajnish Gupta as Managing Director for India and SAARC where he will lead strategic initiatives, oversee operations, and drive the continued growth of business and channel activities across the region.

This appointment aligns with Tenable’s rapid expansion of its cloud capabilities and exposure management platform, enabling organisations to know, expose and close their cyber exposure gaps.

Mr. Nigel Ng, Senior Vice President, Tenable Asia Pacific and Japan.

“Rajnish’s extensive experience in finance, telecommunications, manufacturing, public sector, and his deep knowledge of cybersecurity will be instrumental in driving further growth in the region,” said Mr. Nigel Ng, Senior Vice President, Tenable Asia Pacific and Japan. “I’m confident that under Rajnish’s leadership, we will achieve significant advancements in delivering security solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients, ensuring they can understand and remediate their risk.”

With over 30 years of IT and cybersecurity experience driving momentum for enterprises, Gupta joins Tenable from Palo Alto Networks, where he was the India Country Director for the Cortex division. Prior to that, Gupta was a Senior Director and Cyber Security Leader at Microsoft.

“With the modern attack surface rapidly expanding in both size and complexity, and security teams managing multiple clouds and identities across a converged IoT, OT, and IT landscape, we must continue helping our customers bridge the gap in how business and security leaders understand and manage cyber risk,” said Rajnish Gupta. “I look forward to working with our customers and partners to navigate the complex and ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.”

