TEECL’s Game-changing 24 MW Data Center Takes Substantial Form in the Heart of Chennai

Techno Electric and Engineering Ltd (TEECL), one of India’s most prominent power-infrastructure companies has taken a tremendous leap towards cementing India’s status as a safe haven for green-energy-powered data centers with the speedy progression of the construction of its state-of-the-art hyper-scale data center in Chennai. The data center is set to be 100% powered through Captive Wind Power and will be operational by September 2023 as per the latest estimations.

The Data Center space remains one of the most promising sectors in India with a huge influx of capital expected in the coming years. However, the bottleneck for IT companies is to get the right compliances in place, acquisition of land, streamlining power grids, and other aspects of smooth functions of a Data Center. TEECL is leveraging its 35-year expertise in the EPC space as the solution for Data Center companies to set up, maintain, and smoothly run a Data Center in India.

Mr. Ankit Saraiya, Director & Head of Data Center Vertical – TEECL

Speaking on the progress of the data center, Mr. Ankit Saraiya, Director & Head of Data Center Vertical – TEECL, said, “As per our estimates, the state-of-the-art facility should be operational by September 2023. The 24 MW Chennai Data Center will signify TEECL’s arrival into the futuristic domain, and will be a stepping stone for the creation of an intricate green data center network across various geographies of India, driven by pioneering organizations such as ours.”

The Data Center in Chennai will be the culmination of a monumental investment worth approximately USD 160 Million and will be equipped with an IT load Capacity of 24 MW. Additionally, the project will be spread across 4 acres, built over 20,000 sq.m, and 4 expansive stories, compliant with Seismic Zone III. Importantly, the state-of-the-art facility will be powered by a 111.9 MW captive wind energy source from within the state of Tamil Nadu.

Chennai: A Booming Market in the Data-center Domain: Chennai is one of the fastest growing data center micro markets in India growing at 20-25% CAGR in the last decade with its market share in Pan India supply expected to double by 2023. Geographically, the city is conveniently distanced from Asia’s major cities while its coastal line facilitates direct submarine routes Reliable fiber optic Network owing to four undersea cable landing stations. Moreover, Chennai is superabundant with a technically-skilled talent pool, contributing to 11% of India’s total IT exports.

