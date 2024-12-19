- Advertisement -

TecSox, a leading innovator in smart technology solutions, has proudly introduced the latest product to its line up, the TecSox LUMA LED Projector. The LUMA LED Projector has been designed to redefine how people experience entertainment, featuring cutting edge features, superb quality, and unheard of affordability, to bring the dream of a home theater into the hands of the masses.

TecSox LUMA works with 4K and 1080P to bring unprecedented image clarity and purity. But whatever it is — whether it’s a blockbuster movie night under the stars, or a top-notch, detailed business presentation, the projector provides crisp, lifelike visuals of the content itself. However, it has a built-in Android system, thus eliminating the need for external devices like laptops or phones. With the projector, users can download the apps, stream their favorite shows, and enjoy tons of Androids based features without opening up the device.

The LUMA LED Projector has WiFi 6 so there is no buffering or lag because it’s fast and reliable with streaming. In addition to leveraging Bluetooth compatibility to connect to other speakers, smart phones or other external devices to provide a real 3D audio visual experience.

One hallmark of the TecSox LUMA is that it is easy to use. With auto vertical correction, its distortion free projection is also done by automatically vertical aligning the image on uneven surfaces. What’s more, the 180° rotatable projector allows you to project anywhere, at any angle, and thus is not only more convenient, but also gives you a lot of flexibility, so that you can project from wherever you need to and whatever you want—this won’t make you sacrifice in image quality.

The TecSox LUMA has the appeal of being portable and outsourced. This lightweight and compact outdoor movie projector for phones has been marketed as the most utility in outdoor movie projector which is best outdoor cinema projector for phone for outdoor gatherings, travel adventures, and impromptu movie nights. Wireless phone connectivity makes it a versatile device for its own right to carry along in meetings, games, streaming movies, or in short, presentations, with not much effort other than just streaming.

Mr. Puneet Gulati, Founder of TecSox

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Puneet Gulati, Founder of TecSox said, “At TecSox, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to create products that enhance everyday experiences. The TecSox LUMA LED Projector is a testament to this vision. It’s not just a projector; it’s a lifestyle device that caters to modern-day needs for entertainment, convenience, and portability. We believe the LUMA will redefine how people consume visual content, whether indoors or outdoors.”

