Tecno Mobile introduces luxurious touch with a new leather-finish edition in SPARK series under sub-12K segment

TECNO Mobile has been focussing its strategy on delivering premium smartphone experience since the beginning of the year, aiming to cater to the discerning needs of smartphone consumers. Taking the same idea ahead and provide a premium look and feel, the smartphone brand has launched a new edition, introducing a leather-like finish for SPARK GO 2023 and SPARK 10, which has a uniquely striking magic skin orange.

Notably, since its inception in 2020, the SPARK GO series has been a bestseller for its trend-setting capabilities and disrupting the market with advanced features at an unmatched price point. The latest SPARK GO 2023 smartphone is available in the same price bracket as its predecessor but has taken a leap ahead with a beautiful finish and revamped memory. Whereas, the SPARK 10 universe is based on the philosophy of ‘Make It Big’, the new edition adds to the already existing stunning design.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile

Speaking about introducing the premium leather finish variant of SPARK GO 2023 and SPARK 10, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile stated, “We at TECNO aim to elevate the user experience by combining cutting-edge technology with exquisite design elements. The brand recognizes the growing demand for high-quality smartphones that offer both style and substance. By incorporating premium materials, sleek finishes, and attention to detail, TECNO Mobile is committed to delivering smartphones that exude elegance and sophistication. With the launch of leather finish editions of SPARK GO 2023 and SPARK 10 we are bullish about redefining and further disrupting the smartphone segment in both sub-8K and sub-12K segment.”

Specification SPARK GO 2023 SPARK 10 Memory 7GB RAM via Memory Fusion| 64GB ROM 16GB RAM via Memory Fusion | 128GB ROM Battery In-box Type-C charger | Li-polymer ion 5000mAh battery 18W Flash charger | Li-polymer ion 5000mAh battery Rear Camera 13MP AI-enabled dual rear camera 50MP AI-enabled dual rear camera Display 6.56″ Dot Notch HD+ Display 6.6” 90Hz Dot Display Price INR7,999 INR 11,699 Available at the nearest retail store

