Tecniqua Accelerates EMS Growth with Telecom Focus, AI Integration, and Make in India Vision

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Tecniqua India Pvt. Ltd. delivers precision-driven EMS solutions, specializing in PCB assembly, product integration, and testing, ensuring reliable performance, quality consistency, and seamless manufacturing excellence across industries. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Achin Gupta, CEO & Director, Tecniqua India Pvt. Ltd., shares insights on EMS growth, telecom manufacturing, AI integration, and Make in India opportunities.

Please give us an overview of Tecniqua India and its core business.

Tecniqua India is primarily an EMS company, focused on delivering high-quality manufacturing solutions across key segments. Over the last three years, we have established strong capabilities in telecom products, CCTV (surveillance), and storage solutions in India. Our core expertise lies in SMT and final assembly processes. We cater to multiple electronics product categories, ensuring end-to-end manufacturing support—from PCB assembly to finished products. With a growing infrastructure and skilled workforce, we are steadily strengthening our position in India’s evolving electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

How do you see the Make in India initiative shaping opportunities for manufacturers?

The Make in India initiative has created a highly favorable environment for manufacturing companies. With strong government support, this is the right time for businesses to invest and expand in India. The government has introduced several measures, such as curbing imports, especially from China, implementing import duties, and offering incentives like the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme. These steps are encouraging domestic manufacturing and boosting confidence among industry players. For companies like ours, these policies provide a significant opportunity to scale operations, enhance local production, and reduce dependency on imports. Overall, it’s an exciting phase for Indian manufacturing.

Which key segments is Tecniqua currently focusing on?

Currently, our major focus is on the telecom sector, where we are also a beneficiary of the PLI scheme. Telecom remains a high-growth segment, and we are actively expanding our capabilities in this domain. In addition, we are working in surveillance (CCTV) and storage solutions. These segments are witnessing strong demand, driven by digital transformation, security needs, and increasing data consumption. Moving forward, we will continue to strengthen our presence across telecom, CCTV, and storage as our core focus areas.

How do you see AI impacting your products and manufacturing processes?

AI is undoubtedly the future, and its impact is already visible across manufacturing and product development. From a manufacturing perspective, AI is enabling smarter machines and automated processes, which significantly improve production efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance overall output. On the product side, AI is becoming an integral part of telecom and surveillance solutions. For instance, in CCTV systems, AI-driven video analytics is gaining importance for advanced monitoring, security insights, and automation. We are already working in this space and planning to further integrate AI capabilities into our product offerings.

How do you view India’s potential as a global manufacturing hub?

India is well-positioned to become a global manufacturing hub. With the global shift towards a “China+1” strategy, many companies are looking for alternative manufacturing destinations, and India stands out as a strong contender.

The combination of government support, a large talent pool, improving infrastructure, and favorable policies makes India an attractive destination for global manufacturers. For companies like ours, this also opens up opportunities to expand into exports and serve international markets in the near future.

Are you focused on domestic markets, or expanding into exports?

As of now, our focus is on the domestic market. We are catering to Indian customers and strengthening our manufacturing base within the country. However, we have clear plans to enter the export market soon. With our growing capabilities and infrastructure, we are confident about expanding our reach globally in the coming years.

What new product developments or expansions can we expect from Tecniqua?

Our primary focus will continue to be on telecom, where we plan to expand our product range significantly. In the surveillance segment, we are transitioning from SKD to CKD manufacturing, along with SMT capabilities for CCTV products. This will enhance localization and improve efficiency. Alongside this, we will continue to strengthen our offerings in storage solutions. Overall, telecom, CCTV, and storage will remain our key growth drivers.

Tell us about your manufacturing facility and expansion plans.

Currently, we operate with one SMT line and are planning to add another SMT line soon to meet growing demand. Our facility runs 24×7 and is supported by a workforce of around 300 employees. We also have six FA lines in operation. With increasing business opportunities, we are continuously investing in new equipment and expanding our infrastructure to enhance production capacity and efficiency.

What kind of partnerships or customers are you looking for?

As an EMS company, we are open to collaborating with any business that requires PCB assembly and final product manufacturing. We welcome partners from diverse industries, including telecom, storage, surveillance, drones, and other electronics segments. Our goal is to provide flexible and reliable manufacturing solutions tailored to different industry needs.

Any message you would like to share with the industry and stakeholders?

I would like to emphasize that the government is putting significant effort into promoting the Make in India initiative through various schemes and policies. It is important for all stakeholders—manufacturers, partners, and consumers—to support this vision. By collectively focusing on local manufacturing, we can strengthen India’s economy and establish the country as a global manufacturing powerhouse.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Tecniqua India Pvt. Ltd

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