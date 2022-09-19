Techxim Plans to Expand their Channel Network and Security Solutions Business in India & South East Asia

- Advertisement - -

Techxim IT Services Pvt Ltd, founded in 2016, is a Chennai-based Distributor of Security Software of a variety of leading brands and wide their ranges of products. Led by Mr. Govind Marda, Director, who has over 15 years of experience working with leading companies in the IT security areas, Techxim is a Regional Distributor for South and South East Asia. Apart from India, Techxim is also a distributor in 6 other South and South East Asian Countries including Sri Lanka, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Mr. Govind Marda comments, “Before I founded Techxim, I worked with several leading security solutions brands. I have in-depth experience of over 15 years in the security software industry, and so I know how to identify the right brands and the right software variants for different types of customers and use cases. We maintain high availability, both in terms of the number of brands and also in terms of securing software variants. Challenges in the industry include there is a drop in demand for security software in the post-Covid time, margins have come down and payment returns from the channel partners are getting delayed. Another challenge is that the online portals are selling security software at lower prices than the offline. This makes the competition tough. We maintain high availability of stock, in terms of brands as well as in their software varients; next, we maintain good relationships with our customers and channel partners—these are our main merits. Within India, most our customers come from South India, and some from Pan India. In spite of challenges, we are doing well and hope things will improve in the coming months. In the coming times, we want to focus more on expanding business in South East Asia and extend our reach within India by adding more partners and entering new regions where we are still not strong.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.